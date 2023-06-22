Troutman Pepper Expands Environmental & Natural Resources Practice with New Partner in San Francisco

Shawn Zovod, renowned for broad client representation in complex environmental transactions, joins the firm's nationally recognized team

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawn Zovod, an attorney with significant experience advising clients on complex environmental issues and regulations, has joined Troutman Pepper's Environmental + Natural Resources (ENR) practice as a partner in San Francisco. She joins the firm from Lubin Olson & Niewiadomski LLP.

With more than two decades of experience, Zovod has deep knowledge of California-specific environmental regulations and expertise in the Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, Marine Mammal Protection Act, and National Historic Preservation Act. She advises and represents a broad range of clients on these matters, including developers, energy and mining companies, and property owners.

"Shawn's arrival aligns perfectly with our strategic goals, and we are confident that her expertise and leadership will help drive the firm's continued growth in California's increasingly complex and rapidly changing environmental regulatory arena," said partner Amie Colby, head of the firm's Regulatory and Finance department. "With Shawn's support, we will continue to provide the best counsel to our clients and help them navigate emerging regulatory challenges and providing creative and sustainable solutions."

"We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to Troutman Pepper, further strengthening our exceptional team," said Andrea Wortzel, Environmental and Natural Resources practice group leader. "This addition reinforces our commitment to expanding the footprint of our environmental work. Her deep understanding of the intricate legal landscape in California and passion for delivering impactful solutions will further enhance our ability to meet client environmental needs, particularly on the West Coast."

"We look forward to Shawn broadening the breadth and depth of our West Coast ENR practice group," said Kalama Lui-Kwan, managing partner of the firm's San Francisco office. "Her robust experience and professional connections complement and strengthen our comprehensive services in the environmental and natural resources sectors."

Zovod has successfully negotiated with federal and state regulators, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Marine Fisheries Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Office of Historic Preservation, and Regional Water Quality Control Boards. She has evaluated property suitability for development, secured federal and state resource permits, implemented wetland and species permits and mitigation plans, and resolved violations to ensure compliance.

"Joining Troutman Pepper is an exciting opportunity for me to work with an exceptional team who prioritizes collaboration, creative solutions, and forward-thinking," said Zovod. "I am eager to leverage the robust resources and multidisciplinary approach to deliver outstanding legal counsel that helps clients navigate the ever-changing environmental landscape."

Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Environmental + Natural Resources  Practice Group helps clients navigate critical environmental issues in the context of complex litigation, compliance, enforcement, and transactional matters. The group, which includes 28 attorneys with valuable government, industry, and technical experience, provides a unique perspective to address the rapidly evolving federal, state, and local environmental issues that clients face on a day-to-day basis. 

About Troutman Pepper 
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

