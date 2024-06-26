Troutman Pepper Expands Telecommunications Practice with Addition of Jeffrey Strenkowski

New Partner to Bolster Firm's Energy Practice in D.C.

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Strenkowski, a seasoned telecommunications attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the firm's Energy Practice. He joins the firm from Uniti Group, Inc., a real estate investment trust company that engages in the acquisition of critical infrastructure within the communication industry, where he served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Government Affairs.

"Jeff's deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and his experience with complex transactions significantly enhances our energy practice offerings," said John Leonti, chair of Troutman Pepper's Regulatory and Finance Department. "We are excited to have Jeff on board to provide even greater value to our clients in this rapidly evolving sector."

With more than two decades of experience in governmental and regulatory affairs, Strenkowski is adept at navigating complex regulatory landscapes and ensuring compliance with various governmental regulations for his clients. He has represented both U.S. and international broadband, communications, and technology companies. His work primarily focuses on corporate, financial, and regulatory matters, advising clients on issues related to privacy, data security, and consumer protection. Strenkowski also assists clients with state and federal approvals for corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, and navigating matters before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector.

"I am thrilled to join Troutman Pepper and collaborate with such a talented group of professionals," Strenkowski said. "This move represents a tremendous opportunity for me to expand my practice and work on cutting-edge telecom issues in the energy industry and elsewhere. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success and growth."

Strenkowski earned his J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law, and his B.A. from University of Maryland.

"Jeff's arrival is a testament to our commitment to attracting top-tier talent to our D.C. office," said Christopher Jones, managing partner of the firm's Washington D.C. office." His presence will not only bolster our commitment to the telecommunications industry but also enhance our overall capabilities in the region. We are delighted to welcome Jeff to the team and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our office and our clients."

Troutman Pepper's market-leading energy practices help clients with their most important and complex matters throughout the United States. From renewables to conventional and emerging technologies, the cross-disciplinary team has extensive experience across the energy landscape. The firm regularly advises independent power producers, banks, utilities, private equity funds, and large corporations. Learn more at energylawinsights.com.

