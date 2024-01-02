Troutman Pepper Names Six New Office Managing Partners Across the Country

News provided by

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

02 Jan, 2024, 09:32 ET

Leaders Change in Atlanta, DC, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Rochester

ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Troutman Pepper partners have been appointed to office managing partner (OMP) positions in the following offices: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Rochester, and Washington, D.C. The promotions were effective January 1, 2024.

"These partners have achieved remarkable results during their tenures with the firm and have proven to be incredible leaders and mentors," said Troutman Pepper Managing Partner Amie Colby. "We thank them for stepping up to serve in what are key markets for our national firm as together we work to advance our strategic plan to best assist our clients."

New OMPs:

Atlanta
Charles E. Peeler, White Collar + Government Investigations

Philadelphia
Joseph T. Imperiale, Construction

Pittsburgh
Robert A. Gallagher, Construction

Portland
Adrienne L. Thompson, Energy

Rochester
Tate L. Tischner, Intellectual Property

Washington, D.C.
Christopher R. Jones, Energy

The appointments coincide with Colby officially stepping into the role as firmwide managing partner, and Tom Cole assuming the role of chair. Since its historic merger in 2020, Troutman Pepper has achieved notable growth, advancing to No. 45 in the Am Law 100 rankings and securing numerous national recognitions in Chambers USA, among other prestigious ranking authorities. The firm has been recognized for its pioneering use of AI – it was among the first to launch a bespoke AI assistant, Athena, and its approach to client service – the firm launched an innovative client value program, Troutman Pepper Plus, just last year.

About Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

