Troutman Pepper Names Six New Office Managing Partners Across the Country

ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Troutman Pepper partners have been appointed to office managing partner (OMP) positions in the following offices: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Rochester, and Washington, D.C. The promotions were effective January 1, 2024.

"These partners have achieved remarkable results during their tenures with the firm and have proven to be incredible leaders and mentors," said Troutman Pepper Managing Partner Amie Colby. "We thank them for stepping up to serve in what are key markets for our national firm as together we work to advance our strategic plan to best assist our clients."

New OMPs:

Atlanta

Charles E. Peeler, White Collar + Government Investigations

Philadelphia

Joseph T. Imperiale, Construction

Pittsburgh

Robert A. Gallagher, Construction

Portland

Adrienne L. Thompson, Energy

Rochester

Tate L. Tischner, Intellectual Property

Washington, D.C.

Christopher R. Jones, Energy

The appointments coincide with Colby officially stepping into the role as firmwide managing partner, and Tom Cole assuming the role of chair. Since its historic merger in 2020, Troutman Pepper has achieved notable growth, advancing to No. 45 in the Am Law 100 rankings and securing numerous national recognitions in Chambers USA, among other prestigious ranking authorities. The firm has been recognized for its pioneering use of AI – it was among the first to launch a bespoke AI assistant, Athena, and its approach to client service – the firm launched an innovative client value program, Troutman Pepper Plus, just last year.

