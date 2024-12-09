Troutman Pepper Promotes 10 to Counsel Across Practices and Offices Nationwide

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper has announced that 10 attorneys have been promoted to counsel, listed below by office and practice area. Promotions are effective January 1, 2025, and span numerous practices – from Insurance and Energy to Tax and Finance – and multiple offices, including Charlotte, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Richmond, and Washington, D.C.

"I am proud to announce the promotion of these incredible attorneys, who have demonstrated their unwavering dedication to client service, teamwork, and innovative thinking," said Managing Partner Amie Colby. "We appreciate and value their hard work and look forward to their efforts to elevate our firm by continuing to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Counsel

Alex Cabe (Washington, D.C. | Finance & Restructuring)

Brian H. Callaway (Philadelphia | Business Litigation)

Timothy A. Carroll (Philadelphia | Insurance & Reinsurance)

Mitchell T. Emmert (Portland | Tax)

William J. Farley III (Charlotte | Business Litigation)

Miles H. Kiger (Washington, D.C. | Energy)

Casey E. Kuretich (Pittsburgh | Corporate)

Kevin M. LeRoy (Chicago | Business Litigation)

Leigh H. McMonigle (Philadelphia | Labor & Employment)

Sarah Rust Pylant (Richmond | Capital Projects + Infrastructure)

