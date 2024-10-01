Troutman Pepper Promotes 18 Partners Nationwide

Promotions Span Diverse Practice Areas and Multiple Offices

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper has announced its 18 newly elected partners, listed below by office and practice area. Partner promotions are effective January 1, 2025, and span numerous practices and multiple offices, including Atlanta, Berwyn, Charlotte, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Princeton, Raleigh, Richmond, and Washington, D.C.

"This year's class of partners embodies the dedication, innovation, and commitment to client service that are the hallmarks of Troutman Pepper," said Managing Partner Amie Colby. "Our new partners have consistently demonstrated remarkable leadership and creativity. I am confident that they will continue to elevate our firm and deliver outstanding results for our clients."

Partners

Allie Apple (Atlanta | Construction)

Christopher Carlson (Richmond | Regulatory Investigations Strategy + Enforcement)

Sheila Chen (Orange County | Insurance & Reinsurance)

Massie Cooper (Richmond | Consumer Financial Services)

Ryan Deck (Princeton | Intellectual Property)

Joseph DeFazio (New York | Consumer Financial Services)

Kyle Dolinsky (Philadelphia | Health Sciences Litigation)

Erica Dressler (Philadelphia | Business Litigation)

Courtney Goins (Atlanta | Corporate)

Daniel Gorman (New York | Business Litigation)

Andrew Henson (Richmond/Raleigh | Labor & Employment)

Russell Kooistra (Washington, D.C. | Energy)

Sean McConnell (Berwyn | Intellectual Property)

Elizabeth McCormick (Washington, D.C. | Energy)

Tricia McNeill (Charlotte | Corporate)

Melissa Oellerich New (Atlanta | Energy)

Edward Philpot (Atlanta | Construction)

Alex Smith (Atlanta | Business Litigation)

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with 1,100+ attorneys strategically located in more than 20 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP