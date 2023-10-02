Troutman Pepper Promotes 26 Partners, 9 Counsel

News provided by

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

02 Oct, 2023, 13:54 ET

Nationwide Promotions Span Diverse Practice Areas, 12 Offices

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper is pleased to announce its 26 newly elected partners and nine counsel, listed below by office and practice area. Partner and most counsel* promotions are effective January 1, 2024, and span numerous practices and 12 offices, including Atlanta, Berwyn, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Rochester, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington.

"I am delighted to announce Troutman Pepper's latest class of partners and counsel. Their leadership, innovative mindsets, and commitment to exceptional client service are just a few of their defining characteristics," said Troutman Pepper Managing Partner Tom Cole. "I am confident they will continue to uphold the high standards of Troutman Pepper."

Partners

Wallace Bao (New York | Mergers + Acquisitions)
Taylor Bartholomew (Wilmington | Private Equity)
Kimberly Coghill (Washington, D.C. | Intellectual Property)
Brooke Conkle (Richmond | Consumer Financial Services)
Brian Fineman (Atlanta | Energy)
Anthony Finizio (Pittsburgh | Construction)
Andy Flavin (Richmond | Environmental + Natural Resources)
Lauren Koester (New York + Washington, D.C. | Multifamily Housing Finance)
Whitney Loughran (Richmond | Multifamily Housing Finance)
Timothy McHugh (Richmond | Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement)
Mary Grace Metcalfe (New York | Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement)
Graham Miller (Charlotte | Real Estate)
J. Thomas Miller (Richmond | Real Estate)
Sadia Mirza (Orange County | Privacy + Cyber)
John Morrissett (Richmond | Intellectual Property)
Kelly Mufarrige (Washington, D.C. | Multifamily Housing Finance)
Megan O'Gara (Rochester | Health Sciences Intellectual Property)
Christopher Olcott (Richmond | Finance)
Lanre Popoola (Washington, D.C. | Multifamily Housing Finance)
Brandon Raphael (Berwyn + Philadelphia | Corporate - Mergers + Acquisitions and Private Equity)
Sasha Robertson (Orange County | Capital Projects + Infrastructure)
Emily Schifter (Atlanta | Labor + Employment)
Victoria Summerfield (Pittsburgh | Health Sciences Intellectual Property)
Brett Tarver (Atlanta | Business Litigation)
Andrew Thurmond (Washington, D.C. | Capital Projects + Infrastructure)
Mark Wilhelm (Philadelphia | Corporate)

Counsel

Daniel Cohen (New York | Insurance + Reinsurance)
Massie Cooper (Richmond | Consumer Financial Services)
Melissa Horne (Atlanta | Environmental + Natural Resources)
Jenna Lee (Atlanta | Government + Regulatory)
Matt Sides (Charlotte | Capital Projects + Infrastructure)
Ciaran Way (Berwyn + Philadelphia | Insurance + Reinsurance)
Christina Lesko* (Chicago | Business Litigation)
Whitney Redding* (Pittsburgh | Business Litigation)
Jessica Rothenberg* (New York | Labor + Employment)

*Promoted to counsel on May 1, 2023.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Also from this source

Troutman Pepper Launches GPT-Powered AI Assistant

Troutman Pepper Bolsters Leading Private Equity Group with Additions on Both Coasts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.