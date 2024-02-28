Troutman Pepper Releases D&O and Professional Liability 2023 Year in Review

Report Covers Nearly 100 Notable Cases Shaping the Directors and Officers and Professional Liability Insurance Coverage Sectors

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by Troutman Pepper spotlights nearly 100 impactful court decisions from the past year in the directors and officers and professional liability insurance arenas. Released today, the D&O and Professional Liability 2023 Year in Review covers notable topics including notice, related claims, advancement of defense costs, allocation, recoupment of defense expenses, consent, recission, prior & pending litigation, and prior acts, among many others.

"Our report, which is in its sixteenth year of publication, provides practical analyses of federal and state court cases that address a wide variety of coverage issues," said Partner Tony Jones. "We are proud to deliver it to clients each year."

"We are covering consequential cases and decisions that will have an impact far beyond 2024 for insurers across industries," said Partner Jennifer Mathis.

Troutman Pepper's Directors + Officers and Professional Liability Insurance practice is nationally recognized and represents some of the largest domestic and international insurers. The team handles a wide variety of complex claims involving directors and officers liability policies and other professional liability and related lines of coverage. Attorneys represent clients in high-stakes lawsuits, regulatory investigations involving directors and officers of public and private companies, bankruptcy matters, and complex claims involving financial institutions.

The firm's Insurance and Reinsurance Practice Group comprises a talented team of individuals who are widely recognized for representing insurers on some of the toughest matters they face, including complex claims and high-exposure coverage and reinsurance issues. Over the past two decades, the firm has advised clients in sophisticated coverage litigation in all 50 states and in many foreign jurisdictions and has secured landmark rulings in trial and appellate courts across the country that span decades and involve tens of billions of dollars.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys strategically located in 20+ U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP