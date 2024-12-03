Troutman Pepper Secures Partner Pete Jeydel to Lead Growing Sanctions + Trade Controls Practice

Experienced DC-Based Attorney Enhances Firm's Capabilities in US Export Controls and Economic Sanctions

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pete Jeydel, an attorney with extensive experience in international trade and national security regulatory matters, has joined Troutman Pepper as a partner to lead the firm's growing Sanctions + Trade Controls team. Based in the Washington, D.C. office, Jeydel brings a wealth of knowledge to the firm, particularly in the increasingly complex and high-profile areas of export controls and economic sanctions. Jeydel joins Troutman Pepper from Steptoe LLP.

Peter E. Jeydel, partner, Troutman Pepper

"Pete's deep understanding of export controls and sanctions, and other emerging regulatory regimes at the intersection of trade and national security, makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation department. "Adding this experience within our White Collar + Government Investigations practice will greatly benefit our clients that are facing more and more complex regulatory and enforcement challenges in their global operations. Pete has a remarkable ability to simplify for clients how to think about these often daunting, technical, and frequently quite sensitive national security regulatory issues."

Jeydel's practice focuses on U.S. export controls, economic sanctions, and related areas such as the Department of the Treasury's new Outbound Investment Security program and the Department of Justice's proposed Bulk Sensitive Personal Data and U.S. Government-Related Data regulations. For many years, he has been advising clients on compliance with the Commerce Department's Export Administration Regulations (EAR), the State Department's International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the Department of Energy's Part 810 nuclear export controls, and the economic sanctions programs of the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). He also has experience with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the EAR's anti-boycott regulations, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and other areas.

"With the upcoming change of administration, this is an opportune moment for me to be joining Troutman Pepper," Jeydel said. "The firm's clients are facing increasingly complex regulation and enforcement in longstanding areas like export controls and sanctions, not to mention entirely new regulatory regimes that are emerging in this area, as the U.S. government's view of the world is continuing to go through profound changes. Troutman Pepper has top-tier teams in AML and financial services regulation, CFIUS, privacy, cyber, government contracts and false claims, anti-corruption, IP, corporate espionage, and so many other areas that intersect with my practice. Bringing to the table my experience in international trade and national security regulation will enhance the full-spectrum compliance, transactional, and enforcement services we offer to our clients with exposure to these complex regulatory risks."

Jeydel earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and his undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

"Peter's arrival is a strategic move for our firm to keep building our presence in Washington in critical regulatory areas, and we are thrilled to add his knowledge in national security and international trade," said Christopher Jones, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office.

Troutman Pepper's White Collar + Government Investigations Practice Group includes former government prosecutors, in-house compliance counsel, and seasoned white collar defense attorneys who manage the most sensitive government investigations, internal compliance matters, and commercial transactions.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with 1,100+ attorneys strategically located in more than 20 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper and Locke Lord have agreed to combine effective January 1, 2025. With a deeper bench of more than 1,600 lawyers across 35 offices in the United States and Europe, the combined firm — Troutman Pepper Locke — will be better positioned to help clients solve complex legal challenges, while also broadening its reach into new industries and geographies at the frontlines of change.

