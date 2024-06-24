Troutman Pepper Secures Top Restructuring Partner Alex Rovira for New York Office

Rovira Amplifies Firm's Position in the Financial Services Sector with Enhanced Creditor Rights and Lender Side Restructuring Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Rovira, a seasoned restructuring attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper's New York office as a partner in the firm's Finance and Restructuring Practice. He joins the firm from Sidley Austin LLP.

Alex Rovira, Partner, Troutman Pepper

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex to our team at Troutman Pepper. His extensive experience across various industry sectors will enhance our Finance and Restructuring practice," said John Leonti, chair of Troutman Pepper's Regulatory and Finance Department. "Alex's diverse background in complex distress situations and his proven track record in corporate restructuring and insolvency matters align perfectly with our commitment to providing our clients with effective solutions."

Rovira has over 20 years of experience advising financial institutions, private credit lenders, hedge funds, bondholders and distress investors, as well as private equity owners, their portfolio companies and boards in all aspects of complex distress situations both in and out of court. With a career spanning across various international offices, including London and Hong Kong, Rovira has cultivated a broad and diverse range of experience in representing clients on a multitude of corporate restructurings and workouts, financings, distressed M&A, creditors' rights, bankruptcy, and insolvency matters.

Rovira's practice includes advising on liability management transactions, structuring finance transactions, exercising and enforcing lender remedies and all aspect of distress asset sales and purchases. His work encompasses representing both debtors' and creditors' rights in complex U.S. Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 cases, solvent and insolvent schemes of arrangements proceedings in England, Hong Kong, and the Cayman Islands, and cross-border reorganizations.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper," Rovira said. "I look forward to working alongside the exceptional team here and contributing to the firm's dynamic Finance and Restructuring Practice. My focus remains steadfast on delivering unparalleled service and strategic guidance to my clients in this ever-evolving financial landscape."

Rovira earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, LL.M. year-long course work in Corporate Insolvency from University College London, and his A.B. from Harvard University.

"Alex's addition to our New York office is a significant asset," said Steven Khadavi, managing partner of the firm's New York office. "Alex's vast experience and in-depth knowledge of complex insolvency matters will be invaluable in serving our diverse client base. His arrival amplifies our commitment to being a leading firm for financial restructuring and insolvency issues, meeting the needs of our clients both in New York and across the country."

Troutman Pepper's Financial Restructuring + Insolvency Practice Group provides clients with creative solutions in financial restructuring and insolvency matters that prioritize recovery or return on investment. The team's deep understanding of pre- and post-insolvency issues from every stakeholder's perspective enables the group to help clients prevent and prepare for financial crises and to serve as trusted advisors to effectively respond to financial distress.

