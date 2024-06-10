Troutman Pepper to Host Inaugural 'Groundbreakers' Summit on Law Firm Data Innovation

Event to Unite Top Firm Intelligence Leaders From 46 Firms, Highlight Cutting-Edge Technologies

ATLANTA, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --, Troutman Pepper will host the inaugural Groundbreakers Summit, a peer-focused event designed to bring together thought leaders in the legal industry to explore and showcase innovative technologies that harness the power of enhanced data in modern law firms. The Summit, to convene from the firm's Atlanta office at 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and sessions aimed at maximizing firm intelligence and fostering collaborative data cultures. Professionals from at least 46 law firms, representing the majority of the Am Law 50, will attend.

"The Groundbreakers Summit is an unparalleled platform for leaders in firm intelligence to unite, exchange perspectives, and delve into the pivotal role of data in sculpting the future of legal practice," said Keli Whitnell, Director of Firm Intelligence at Troutman Pepper. "We are thrilled to host this event and look forward to the engaging discussions and innovative solutions that will be presented."

"I look forward to exploring the evolving role of data in the legal industry. It's a unique opportunity to connect with peers so we can all benefit from the collective wisdom and innovation shaping the sector," said Cindy Bare, Chief Data and Innovation Officer at Frost Brown Todd LLP, who will present as part of a law firm leadership panel.

The Groundbreakers Summit will feature a series of sessions led by industry experts, including:

Harnessing Enhanced Data : Discover how to supercharge your firm data with Courtroom Insight's revolutionary new Matter Connector.

: Discover how to supercharge your firm data with Courtroom Insight's revolutionary new Matter Connector. The Amazing Race : Learn innovative strategies for engaging attorneys to actively profile matters.

: Learn innovative strategies for engaging attorneys to actively profile matters. Strategize for Success : Dive into the world of Foundation Support Models and Firm Intelligence Strategy.

: Dive into the world of Foundation Support Models and Firm Intelligence Strategy. B.Y.O.T. - Bring Your Own Taxonomy : Master the art of getting SALI to work for you.

: Master the art of getting SALI to work for you. Beyond Foundation : Creative ways to unlock the full potential of your data.

: Creative ways to unlock the full potential of your data. Roadmap to Success: Get an exclusive sneak peek into the Foundation Roadmap and exciting demos of new Litera products.

"We're thrilled to participate in a grassroots, law firm-driven gathering with top firm intelligence leaders to better facilitate the use of legal technology," said Haley Altman, Strategic Advisor at Litera. "We are eager to observe how industry visionaries are enhancing their influence and amplifying their impact through the adoption of the latest GenAI legal technology offerings."

