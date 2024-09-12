Troutman Pepper's Consumer Financial Services Group Gains Litigator in Charlotte

Heryka Knoespel Joins as Partner, Enhancing Firm's Litigation and Regulatory Practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heryka Knoespel, an attorney with extensive experience in defense litigation and financial services, has joined Troutman Pepper's Consumer Financial Services Practice in Charlotte as a partner. Knoespel comes from McGuireWoods LLP, where she built strong relationships within the financial services sector.

Heryka R. Knoespel, partner, Troutman Pepper

"We are delighted to welcome Heryka to our Consumer Financial Services practice," said John West, Chair of Troutman Pepper's Business Litigation Department. "Her financial services litigation and regulatory counseling experience makes her an invaluable addition to our team. Heryka's addition builds upon our strong financial services bench and demonstrates our continued commitment to our clients in this dynamic industry."

Knoespel's primary focus is on complex financial services litigation, where she represents clients in federal, state, and administrative courts through all procedural phases, including dispositive motions and trials. She also advises clients on regulatory oversight matters, helping them navigate issues related to supervision, investigation, and enforcement. Knoespel also counsels on issues related to marketing and providing products and services in non-English languages. As a native Spanish speaker, Knoespel handles litigation and regulatory matters for clients servicing Spanish-speaking clientele in the United States and multinational clients with operations in Latin America and Spain.

"Heryka's move to Troutman Pepper is a perfect fit for our Charlotte office," said Jason Evans, Charlotte Office Managing Partner. "Her impressive track record and deep connections within the financial services sector align seamlessly with our strategic goals. We are excited to have Heryka on board and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our team and our clients. Her commitment to excellence and proactive approach to client service will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success and growth in the Charlotte market."

Knoespel earned her JD from Washington and Lee University School of Law and her bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper and look forward to growing my practice with the firm," Knoespel said. "The move makes perfect sense for my clients, as Troutman Pepper's comprehensive financial services offerings and collaborative team will enable me to better serve their needs and address the complex challenges they face."

Clients in the financial services industries depend on Troutman Pepper's top-ranked, national Consumer Financial Services team to resolve litigation, provide regulatory guidance, and assist with investigations and actions initiated by government agencies. Chambers USA has ranked the team in all three pillars of consumer finance law; compliance, regulatory enforcement, and litigation. Law360 has also recognized the team twice as a Consumer Protection Practice Group of the Year.

Troutman Pepper's Financial Services Group provides comprehensive support to all types of financial services businesses in today's challenging and ever-changing environment. The team includes more than 250 attorneys who regularly advise global, national, regional, and community banks, financial technology companies, payments companies, consumer and commercial lenders, and a wide variety of other financial services businesses on the most crucial aspects of their business, from structuring major transactions to dealing with regulatory scrutiny and litigation.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with 1,100+ attorneys strategically located in more than 20 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

