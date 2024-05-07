Troutman Pepper's Financial Services Practice Continues Momentum with Addition of Bank Regulatory Partner Alexandra Steinberg Barrage

Former FDIC Executive Join Firm's Dynamic D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandra Steinberg Barrage, a former FDIC executive with over a decade of bank regulatory experience, has joined Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office.

Alexandra Steinberg Barrage, Partner, Troutman Pepper

"We are excited to welcome Alex to our firm," said Mason Bayler, Chair of Troutman Pepper's Transactional Department. "Her addition marks another significant milestone in the growth of our Financial Services Practice this year. Alex brings significant federal government experience in regulatory strategy and policy, further strengthening our capabilities to serve our financial services clients. We are proud of the continued expansion of our team and remain committed to providing top-tier legal services to our clients across industries."

Barrage's arrival marks the fourth bank regulatory lawyer to join Troutman Pepper this year, following Kevin Petrasic, Matthew Bornfreund, and Helen Lee.

"I am thrilled to have Alex join us," Petrasic said. "Her comprehensive regulatory experience and deep understanding of the banking sector will undoubtedly enhance our ability to serve our clients. Coupled with the recent addition of Helen, Matt, and I who joined Troutman several months ago, the addition of Alex makes us one of the top core bank regulatory practices in the country. Our move to Troutman Pepper offers the ideal platform for us to continue delivering exceptional service to our financial services clients."

Barrage advises clients on a wide range of complex regulatory and supervisory matters, including enforcement actions, transactional disputes, regulatory due diligence, bank/fintech partnerships, and resolution planning. With experience serving in senior FDIC roles and an extensive background counseling the largest technology companies and financial institutions in the U.S., she offers clients clear-cut guidance and a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape.

"I am pleased to be joining Troutman Pepper's esteemed Financial Services team," Barrage said. "The firm's commitment to excellence and its reputation for providing top-tier legal services and thought leadership align with my professional values. I am excited to hit the ground running and connect with attorneys across the firm to best serve our clients."

Barrage earned her J.D. from Georgetown Law Center and her B.A. from Williams College.

"We are delighted to welcome Alex to our D.C. team," said Chris Jones, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office. "Financial services regulation is a key strength of our D.C. office, and we know our clients will benefit from the added expertise that Alex brings us."

Troutman Pepper's Financial Services Group provides comprehensive support to all types of financial services businesses in today's challenging and ever-changing environment. The team includes more than 250 attorneys who regularly advise global, national, regional, and community banks, financial technology companies, payments companies, consumer and commercial lenders, and a wide variety of other financial services businesses on the most crucial aspects of their business, from structuring major transactions to dealing with regulatory scrutiny and litigation.

