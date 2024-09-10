Troutman Pepper's Nationally Recognized Private Equity Practice Adds Prominent Partner in New York

Nanette Heide Boosts Firm's Corporate Bench, Expands International Reach

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanette Heide, a leader in the private equity and cross-border M&A sectors, has joined Troutman Pepper as a partner in the firm's Corporate practice in New York and will lead the firm's private equity growth in New York. Heide previously served as global co-chair of Duane Morris' private equity division.

Heide represents private equity investors and multinational and domestic corporations (public and private) in a wide spectrum of M&A and corporate finance transactions. She also has formed and structured private equity funds.

Nanette Heide, partner, Troutman Pepper

"Nanette is a dynamic addition to our firm and has extensive experience handling complex transactions, including private equity and cross-border transactions. Her arrival further bolsters our already impressive roster of private equity lawyers, and she will lead the firm's continued growth in New York," said Matt Greenberg, chair of the firm's Corporate practice.

"We are delighted to welcome Nanette to our New York office. Her impressive background and experience in private equity and cross-border transactions will be a tremendous asset to our clients here in New York, across the country, and abroad," said Steven Khadavi, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's New York office.

Heide is a member of the International Bar Association (IBA) and serves as chair of its Corporate Governance and Activism Subcommittee. "We are particularly excited for Nanette to join Troutman Pepper to help lead our efforts building our international network of collaborative law firms," added Mason Bayler, chair of the Firm's Transactional Department. Heide earned her JD from Washington and Lee University School of Law and her bachelor's degrees in economics and chemistry from West Virginia University.

Heide also serves as outside counsel for many mid-sized companies on issues of corporate governance, securities law compliance, general commercial transactions, and disclosure issues. Her clients span a wide variety of industries, from consumer products to medical devices, technology and communications, media, cannabis and Internet-based businesses.

"Troutman Pepper is a recognized leader in the private equity space — within the middle market, in particular — and the firm's focus on client service, experience, and innovation aligns well with the needs of my clients," Heide said. "Moreover, Troutman Pepper gives me an opportunity to continue to partner with my IBA colleagues on cross-border matters."

Troutman Pepper's Corporate practice is consistently recognized among the top in the country, with attorneys regularly handling multi-million- and multi-billion-dollar transactions. Core areas of service include private equity and capital markets transactions and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, and corporate finance. Additionally, the firm has significant expertise in the private equity and private fund services space, advising clients on matters from fund formation to investment management and exit transactions.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys strategically located in 20+ U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises.

