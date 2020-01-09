Troutman Sanders And Pepper Hamilton Announce Plan To Combine

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton have agreed to merge effective April 1, 2020. The new law firm, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, or "Troutman Pepper," will have 1,100 attorneys in 23 offices across the country. Troutman Pepper will offer its clients greater resources and bench strength, enhanced practices and expanded geographical reach. The announcement follows a vote by both firms' partnerships earlier this week.

Each firm brings a breadth and depth of experience serving clients in a multitude of areas as well as complementary industry strengths, spanning most of the industries critical to the U.S. economy. Key practices include corporate, litigation, intellectual property, tax and bankruptcy, among others. Health sciences, energy, real estate, insurance, finance, private equity, construction and technology are among the largest industries served by the combined firm.

"Our firms' complementary practice strengths and hallmark focus on client care make this merger ideal for our clients," said Steve Lewis, Managing Partner of Troutman Sanders, who will serve as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the combined firm. "Troutman Pepper will offer a deeper bench, increased resources and an expanded geographic footprint. With these factors, we see a tremendous upside for both our clients and potential new growth."

"The reasons to combine our two firms extend well beyond the nearly seamless merging of the complementary practice groups," said Tom Gallagher, Chair of the Executive Committee of Pepper Hamilton, who will serve as Vice Chair of the new firm. "From a cultural standpoint, we are significantly aligned on values. We both are considered innovators, having invested early in new tools and technologies, and we are both well-known for delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Troutman Pepper will have an office in eight of the 10 largest U.S. markets. The firm's expanded footprint creates more robust practices in the Southeast, Northeast, West Coast and Midwest regions of the country and a foundation for further strategic growth.

Culturally, both firms value teamwork with a commitment to loyalty, concern and support for one another and are dedicated to inclusiveness and advancing diversity. Both firms are highly involved in pro bono and community service work throughout the country, believing that attorneys and staff members should give back to the communities in which they live and work. All of these less tangible, but still critical, shared cultural values will contribute to a successful larger law firm.

Additional officers of Troutman Pepper are Tom Cole, Managing Partner of Pepper Hamilton, who will continue in that role at Troutman Pepper, and Andrea Farley, Chair of Troutman Sanders' Partner Compensation Committee, who will continue in that role at the combined firm.

