Troutman Sanders named 'Law Firm of the Year' in Energy Law

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" report has named Troutman Sanders LLP as the 2020 "Law Firm of the Year" in Energy Law. Only one law firm is awarded "Law Firm of the Year" in each nationally eligible practice area. Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the ﬁeld, and review of relevant law firm data.

Troutman Sanders has counseled energy clients for nearly a century. Of the firm's 650 attorneys nationwide, more than 100 practice in the energy sector, serving clients day-in and day-out across all facets of the regulatory, project finance, corporate, tax, environmental, and real estate needs of its clients, offering strategic business and legal counselling to guide clients through the unique and complex challenges that face the energy industry.

"We are very proud to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers® as the top national firm for energy law," said Amie Colby, a partner in the firm's Energy practice and chair of its Regulatory and Finance Department. "The recognition highlights Troutman Sanders' unrelenting commitment to provide the best client service to our energy clients and beyond."

Troutman Sanders has one of the premier state and federal energy regulatory practices in the United States. The firm has represented utilities before state public service commissions in every type of proceeding and advises clients on business strategies to positively affect their operations and transactions. Troutman Sanders is also a preeminent member of the highly-specialized Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) bar. Its FERC practice is one of the largest and most successful in the U.S., both in terms of the size of its practice and breadth of its expertise representing electric, natural gas, and hydropower clients for some of the industry's most pressing issues.

Troutman Sanders' Renewable Energy practice is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving renewable energy industry especially with regard to renewable energy financing for investors, lenders and sponsors. Attorneys specialize in tax equity structuring as well as adeptly advise clients in connection with all types of debt and equity financings for energy industry participants, including early stage capital, construction and term lending, rate, currency, environmental attribute and power hedging and other financing structures. The firm can bring to bear top transactional and regulatory practitioners in order to maximize the value of transactions in the heavily regulated energy space.

Troutman Sanders had 143 practices recognized in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2020 report. View all of its recognized practices here.

With a diverse practice mix, workforce and footprint, Troutman Sanders has cultivated its reputation for a higher commitment to client care for over 120 years. Ideally positioned to help clients across sectors realize their business goals, the firm's 650 attorneys transact for growth, resolve mission-threatening disputes and navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges. See troutman.com for more information.

