Trov Launches White-Label Renters Insurance Application in Partnership with Lloyds Banking Group

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trov (www.trov.com), a global leader in insurance technology, today announced the launch of its end-to-end digital renters insurance application, brought to market by Halifax Home Insurance, part of Lloyds Banking Group.

The population of renters in the UK has risen from 2.8 million in 2007 to 4.5 million in 2017, and two-thirds don't have insurance for their possessions. The insurance product includes blanket coverage for items in the home, on-demand insurance for individual items taken out of the home, plus liability and emergency accommodation cover.

Trov's technology enables renters to activate the base home coverage as a monthly subscription and easily turn protection on or off for individual items, entirely from a connected device, and without any agent involvement. Furthermore, Trov is powering an all-digital claims experience that puts the user at the center, enabling them to easily submit, track, communicate and settle a claim.

Halifax Home Insurance, part of Lloyds Banking Group has also adopted Trov's back-office modules to effectively manage the product. The back-office suite includes Trov's customer relationship manager, a claims agent interface, and a business intelligence application for financial reporting and performance analytics.

"By combining an affordable monthly subscription policy with on-demand coverage for personal items, Halifax Renters powered by Trov delivers a modern all-digital experience with unsurpassed flexibility, speed, and convenience," commented Scott Walchek, Trov CEO/Founder. "Our white-label applications are purpose-built to empower incumbents around the globe to rapidly introduce all-digital insurance products designed to meet the expectations of today's consumer."

Jeremy Ward, Head of Home Insurance at Lloyds Banking Group, adds: "Working with Trov, we're taking the hassle out of home insurance for renters, giving them peace of mind that their belongings are covered should the worst happen."

The renters insurance application, in partnership with Lloyds Banking Group, is the third in Trov's white-label product line and arrives less than a month after the announcement of its Auto & Mobility application in Australia, in partnership with Suncorp Group.

About Trov

Trov is a world-leading insurance technology company whose software enables the new ways people live, work, and move. Its white-label insurtech products empower financial institutions, insurance incumbents and leading consumer brands to rapidly deploy modern insurance applications designed for homeowners, renters, motorists and small businesses. Additionally, its Mobility Risk Solutions combines powerful software with bespoke insurance products to solve the complex risk management challenges facing companies in emerging mobility and gig work. Trov's customers include global enterprises such as Waymo (an Alphabet Company), Groupe PSA, Lloyds Banking Group, Sompo, Suncorp, and Hyundai, amongst others.

Founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Scott Walchek, Trov is backed by leading VC's and strategic partners. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and maintains offices in New York, London, and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.trov.com.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group is a UK based financial services group providing a wide range of banking and financial services, focused on personal and commercial customers. The Group's main business activities are retail, commercial and corporate banking, general insurance, and life, pensions and investment provision.

The Group operates the UK's largest retail bank and has a large and diversified customer base. Services are offered through a number of well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows, and a range of distribution channels. This includes the largest branch network in the UK and a comprehensive digital, telephony and mobile services.

Lloyds Banking Group is quoted on both the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and is one of the largest companies within the FTSE 100.

