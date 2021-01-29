Trov Partners With UFODRIVE To Launch Insurance For Fully Electric London-Based Fleet

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trov ( www.trov.com ) a global leader in insurance technology, today announced that UFODRIVE ( www.ufodrive.com ), a frontrunner in sustainable car rental, have selected Trov's Mobility Insurance Platform for their fleet of fully electric vehicles. The company will benefit from both of Trov's platform components; risk operations technology which will address UFODRIVE's unique risk requirements, combined with context-based commercial insurance, managed by UK Insurance Business Solutions under the NIG brand, both of which are part of the Direct Line Group.

UFODRIVE is an all-electric, user-friendly, digital, sustainable car rental platform headquartered in Luxembourg with operations in 7 other countries including the UK, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, France, and Austria, with a move into the USA planned in the near future. The Trov and UFODRIVE collaboration will launch in London, where they offer all-digital, all-electric, self-service car rentals out of two locations, Park Lane & Oxford Street.

"The team at Trov have been able to develop an insurance program to suit our unique needs," stated Jonathan Shine, who heads up UFODRIVE's UK business. "By complementing our coverage with Trov's Risk Operations Technology, we have put in place a solution for optimum vehicle utilisation and uptime - a critical ingredient for success in 2021."

"This partnership with UFODRIVE is the first of, hopefully, many for Trov within the UK market and highlights the vital convergence of the future of transportation with the future of insurance. We're delighted to help them manage their holistic risk effectively, so they can focus on bringing more sustainable transport options to consumers and businesses in London and beyond," said Ed Axon, Global Head of Business Development at Trov.

With the full power of Trov's Mobility Platform behind them, the UFODRIVE team can monitor, manage and mitigate their insured and uninsured risks more effectively - ultimately shifting more resources toward the expansion of their business, aided by an already well-subscribed crowdfunding campaign currently running on SEEDRS.

Trov is a global leader in embedded insurance for digital brands and new mobility services. Its Mobility Insurance Platform combines powerful software with bespoke insurance products to solve the complex risk management challenges facing companies in emerging mobility and gig work. Trov's customers include global enterprises such as Waymo (an Alphabet Company), PSA NA Car Sharing Solutions, Hyundai, Lloyds Banking Group, Sompo, and Suncorp, amongst many others.

Founded in 2012 by serial tech entrepreneur Scott Walchek, Trov is backed by leading VC's and strategic partners. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit our website .

UFODRIVE is the first all-digital, all-electric car rental service controlled from an app. By combining state-of-the-art technology with futuristic electric cars, UFODRIVE offers an incredible customer experience that's simple, easy and fast. No queues, no paperwork, no refuelling, no extra costs – one all-inclusive price. With zero-emissions, every journey with UFODRIVE helps avoid further carbon pollution in our atmosphere. Customers can access and drive their car on their schedule, open 24/7 and with the best optimised charging and routing, using our advanced AI e-Mobility platform. More information about UFODRIVE and its current crowdfunding from www.seedrs.com/ufodrive

