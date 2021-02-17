Trova Commercial Vehicles Strengthens Advisory Board's Global Perspective, Pursues 575mEuro Alliance

"Paul is a Belgium-based automotive industry expert who will provide important market insight and manage our overseas supply base," says Patrick Collignon, TrovaCV founder/CEO. "He is well connected to zero-emission vehicle activity happening in Europe and will help us gain a foothold and key funding there while we continue building momentum in North America."

In addition to joining TrovaCv's advisory board, Kegels will manage the company's European enterprise model, help find a suitable manufacturing location in Europe and develop relationships that will allow TrovaCV to tap into available funding opportunities.

Kegels has two decades of international experience in automotive sourcing and systems at several overseas subsidiaries of General Motors and as an independent supply chain consultant. He currently serves as a consultant on purchasing and supplier management, training and change management coaching and remote business services.

His most recent corporate role was as international purchasing manager for General Motors Europe in Spain, with responsibilities for machinery and equipment and ACDelco service parts for all makes and models programs. Past roles include purchasing manager of after sales, GM-Fiat Worldwide Purchasing in Belgium; national sales manager, GM Europe GmbH in Germany; worldwide purchasing manager, Opel Belgium N.V. in Belgium; and corporate auditor, GM Europe.

He earned a bachelor's degree in building and construction engineering from St. Lucas School of Architecture in Belgium, a master's degree in applied economics and business management from University of Antwerp in Belgium and a master's degree in demand chain management from Antwerp Management School in Belgium.

"I look forward to being part of an experienced team that is well-positioned to develop driveline conversion on an industrial scale with a solid OEM approach," says Kegels. "It's exciting that my after sales, global sourcing and worldwide purchasing experience will be used for something as meaningful as developing an innovative multi-platform solution for zero-carbon mobility that will have a real impact on the climate crisis."

Kegels has worked and lived in nine countries and is fluent in Dutch, English, German and French. He and his wife have four children and live in Belgium.

