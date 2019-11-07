Trovagene Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results and Highlights

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trovagene, Inc. (Nasdaq: TROV), a clinical-stage, Precision Cancer Medicine™ oncology therapeutics company developing drugs that target cell division (mitosis) for the treatment of various cancers including prostate, colorectal and leukemia, today announced company highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company is issuing this press release in lieu of conducting a conference call.

"We are pleased with the positive response to treatment with onvansertib that we are seeing across all three of our clinical trials and the continued progress and rapid advancement of our development programs," said Dr. Thomas Adams, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Trovagene. "In the third quarter, we achieved a number of key milestones including: presentation of data from our ongoing Phase 2 trial in mCRPC demonstrating the efficacy of onvansertib in patients showing resistance to the ARS inhibitor, Zytiga®, even those with the highly-aggressive and difficult-to-treat androgen receptor variant 7 (AR-V7) tumor; positive data from the initial cohort of patients treated in our Phase 1b/2 trial in CRC showing decreases in tumor KRAS mutational burden in all four patients completing their first cycle of therapy; and completion of our AML Phase 1b trial and initiation of enrollment of patients in the Phase 2 continuation trial."

The Company has advanced its business, with the following recent activities and milestone achievements:

Clinical Development:

Announced Positive Response to Treatment in Phase 1b /2 Trial of Onvansertib in Patients with KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

On October 22, 2019, Trovagene announced data demonstrating positive response to treatment in patients enrolled in its Phase 1b/2 trial of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin® (bevacizumab) for second-line treatment of KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Decreases in tumor KRAS mutational burden in response to treatment was observed in all four patients who completed their first cycle of therapy with the combination regimen, as measured by quantitative analysis of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

Announced Data Presented at ESMO Provides Rationale for Clinical Trial of Onvansertib in Subset of Patients with Highly-Aggressive Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

On October 2, 2019, Trovagene announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating significant tumor regression with the combination of onvansertib and paclitaxel, versus either agent alone, in models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Announced Presentation of Overview of Phase 1b /2 Trial of Onvansertib in Patients with KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) at ESMO

On October 1, 2019, Trovagene announced the presentation of its Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin® (bevacizumab) in patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC). The trial overview, featured in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress showed the supportive preclinical data underlying the scientific rationale for the trial, as well as the trial design and primary safety and efficacy endpoints. In addition, early biomarker data demonstrates proof-of-concept that patient response can be monitored by a non-invasive blood test to quantitate the KRAS mutation burden within one week following initial dosing with onvansertib.

Announced Positive Data from Trovagene Phase 1b /2 Study of Onvansertib in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) was Featured in an Oral Presentation at ESMO

On September 30, 2019, Trovagene announced that results from the Company's Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) were presented in an oral plenary session at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, September 28th. The presentation highlighted the favorable safety profile and clinical efficacy of onvansertib, as well as correlative biomarker data from the recently completed Phase 1b trial.

Announced Successful Completion of Phase 1b Trial of Onvansertib in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Initiation of Patient Enrollment in Phase 2

On September 19, 2019, Trovagene announced the successful completion of its Phase 1b trial of onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and initiation of patient enrollment in Phase 2. The Phase 1b dose-escalation trial confirmed that onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy is safe and well tolerated. Additionally, the primary efficacy endpoint of objective response (CR + CRi) was achieved in 5 of 21 patients treated with onvansertib + decitabine, indicating anti-leukemic activity in this difficult-to-treat relapsed/refractory AML population. Importantly, 30% of patients treated were biomarker positive, which was associated with an increase in response to treatment as measured by decreases in bone marrow blasts and the rate of complete response.

Announced Presentation of Positive Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Onvansertib in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

On August 26, 2019, Trovagene announced the presentation of positive clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone acetate)/prednisone, an androgen-receptor signaling (ARS) inhibitor, in metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC), at the 20th Asia-Pacific Prostate Cancer Conference in Melbourne, Australia. These data demonstrate the efficacy of onvansertib in patients showing resistance to the ARS inhibitor, Zytiga® (Johnson & Johnson), including those with the highly-aggressive and difficult-to-treat androgen receptor variant 7 (AR-V7) tumor.

Announced Initiation of Enrollment for Phase 1b /2 Clinical Trial in KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer at Leading Cancer Centers

On July 9, 2019, Trovagene announced the initiation of patient enrollment of its Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin® (bevacizumab) for second-line treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with a KRAS mutation (NCT03829410). The trial is being conducted at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Hoag Cancer Center and The Mayo Clinic, under the leadership of recognized colorectal cancer key opinion leaders, Heinz-Josef Lenz, MD, FACP, Section Head of GI Oncology and Co-Director of the Colorectal Center at USC Norris, and Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD, oncologist at USC Norris and principal investigator of the trial.

Financial:

Announced $5.0 Million Private Placement Priced At Market

On October 25, 2019, Trovagene announced that it has entered into a private placement with certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million. We sold an aggregate of 2,756,340 shares of common stock (including common stock equivalents) and Series G and Series H Warrants to purchase 2,756,340 shares of Common Stock for each class of Warrant.

Announced Equity Investments of $1.5 Million at Premium to Market Price from Institutional Investor, Lincoln Park Capital

On August 21, 2019, Trovagene announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("Lincoln Park") an existing institutional investor, in which Lincoln Park agreed to purchase in a registered direct offering shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants. In a concurrent private placement, Lincoln Park agreed to purchase warrants to purchase shares of common stock.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total operating expenses were approximately $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.3 million from $4.0 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributed to advancing clinical programs and associated costs, offset by restructuring charges incurred in 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2019 was approximately $3.2 million, compared to $3.5 million in the same period in 2018. The year-over-year decrease of $0.3 million can be attributed primarily to changes in assets and liabilities, and partially offset by the increase in development expenses as we advance our clinical trials.

Research and development expenses increased by approximately $1.0 million to $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $1.8 million for the same period in 2018. The overall increase in expenses was primarily due to costs associated with our clinical programs and outside services for two ongoing clinical trials and the start of a third clinical trial related to the development of our drug candidate, onvansertib. We expect increases in research and development costs as we advance the onvansertib clinical development programs in AML, mCRPC and mCRC.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $0.2 million to $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $1.7 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in facilities and other costs, and reduction in salaries and staff costs.

The weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate per share results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 5.8 million shares.

As of September 30, 2019, Trovagene had approximately $9.0 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Trovagene, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Royalties $ 52



$ 73



$ 151



$ 175

Services and other —



15



1



125

Total revenues 52



88



152



300

Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues —



27



—



597

Research and development 2,819



1,830



8,298



5,667

Selling, general and administrative 1,440



1,665



4,243



6,321

Restructuring charges —



421



—



664

Total operating expenses 4,259



3,943



12,541



13,249

















Loss from operations (4,207)



(3,855)



(12,389)



(12,949)

















Net interest income 54



86



188



119

Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivative financial instruments—warrants 13



(2)



27



579

Gain on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



18

Other (loss) income, net (1)



2



2



(69)

Net loss (4,141)



(3,769)



(12,172)



(12,302)

Preferred Stock Dividend (6)



(6)



(286)



(2,788)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,147)



$ (3,775)



$ (12,458)



$ (15,090)

















Net loss per common share — basic $ (0.71)



$ (1.10)



$ (2.46)



$ (8.27)

Net loss per common share — diluted $ (0.71)



$ (1.10)



$ (2.46)



$ (8.27)

















Weighted-average shares outstanding — basic 5,823



3,437



5,057



1,824

Weighted-average shares outstanding — diluted 5,823



3,437



5,057



1,824



Trovagene, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,032



$ 11,453

Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable 152



168

Prepaid expenses 793



1,144

Total current assets 9,977



12,765

Property and equipment, net 271



1,304

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,503



—

Other assets 171



103

Total Assets $ 11,922



$ 14,172









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 492



$ 665

Accrued expenses 2,842



1,814

Operating lease liabilities 836



—

Deferred rent, current portion —



486

Total current liabilities 4,170



2,965

Derivative financial instruments—warrants 5



32

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,091







Deferred rent, net of current portion —



1,091

Total Liabilities 5,266



4,088









Stockholders' equity 6,656



10,084

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,922



$ 14,172



Trovagene, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities





Net loss $ (12,172)



$ (12,303)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 130



702

Stock based compensation expense 615



1,906

Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments—warrants (27)



(579)

Release of clinical trial funding commitment 509



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(18)

Other non-cash items —



118

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 955



587

Net cash used in operating activities (9,990)



(9,587)









Investing activities:





Net proceeds from disposal (purchase) of capital equipment (68)



23

Net cash used in investing activities (68)



23









Financing activities:





Proceeds from sales of common stock and warrants, net of expenses 4,386



11,779

Proceeds from sales of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, net of expenses —



4,387

Costs related to the clinical trial funding commitment (40)



—

Proceeds from exercise of warrants 3,291



1,613

Repayment of debt —



(1,375)

Net cash provided by financing activities 7,637



16,404

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,421)



6,840

Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 11,453



8,226

Cash and cash equivalents—End of period $ 9,032



$ 15,066



