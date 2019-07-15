Trovagene Commences Non-Deal Investor Roadshow

Trovagene's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Dr. Thomas Adams, and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Mark Erlander, will be be meeting with investment fund managers to provide an overview of the Company, its three clinical trials of onvansertib, which are underway in metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC), metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) and Acute Myeloind Leukemia (AML), and anticipated key near-term milestones.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to meet with key investment funds to share the highlights of our clinical development program and, what we believe, is a position of strength in the evolving cancer treatment landscape," said Tom Adams, CEO and Chairman of Trovagene. "We value our investors and shareholders and are pleased with our ability to maintain a consistent cash position that allows us to continue advancing development of onvansertib, through investments by Lincoln Park Capital, as well as support from PoC Capital to finance our colorectal cancer clinical trial."

A copy of the roadshow presentation is appended to this announcement.

About Onvansertib

Onvansertib is a first-in-class, third-generation, oral and highly-selective adenosine triphosphate (ATP) competitive inhibitor of the serine/threonine polo-like-kinase 1 (PLK 1) enzyme, which is over-expressed in multiple cancers, including leukemias, lymphomas and solid tumors. Onvansertib targets the PLK1 isoform only (not PLK2 or PLK3), is orally administered and has a 24-hour half-life with only mild-to-moderate side effects reported. Trovagene believes that targeting only PLK1 and having a favorable safety and tolerability profile, along with an improved dose/scheduling regimen will significantly improve on the outcome observed in previous studies with a former panPLK inhibitor in AML.

Onvansertib has demonstrated synergy in preclinical studies with numerous chemotherapies and targeted therapeutics used to treat leukemias, lymphomas and solid tumor cancers, including irinotecan, FLT3 and HDAC inhibitors, taxanes and cytotoxins. Trovagene believes the combination of onvansertib with other compounds has the potential to improve clinical efficacy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as other types of cancer.

Trovagene has an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone acetate)/prednisone in patients with mCRPC who are showing signs of early progressive disease (rise in PSA but minimally symptomatic or asymptomatic) while currently receiving Zytiga®. The trial was accepted by the NLM and is now publicly viewable on www.clinicaltrials.gov. The NCT number assigned by clinicaltrials.gov for this study is NCT03414034.

Trovagene has an ongoing Phase 1b/2 Study of onvansertib in Combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin® for second-line treatment in patients with mCRC with a KRAS Mutation. The trial was accepted by the NLM and is now publicly viewable on www.clinicaltrials.gov. The NCT number assigned by clinicaltrials.gov for this study is (NCT03829410). The trial is being conducted at three prestigious cancer centers: USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Hoag Cancer Center and The Mayo Clinic.

Trovagene has an ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of onvansertib in combination with low-dose cytarabine or decitabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML that was accepted by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and is now publicly viewable on www.clinicaltrials.gov. The NCT number assigned by clinicaltrials.gov for this study is NCT03303339. Onvansertib has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA in the U.S. and by the EC in the European Union for the treatment of patients with AML.

Trovagene licensed onvansertib (also known as NMS-1286937 and PCM-075) from Nerviano Medical Sciences (NMS), the largest oncology-focused research and development company in Italy, and a leader in protein kinase drug development. NMS has an excellent track record of licensing innovative drugs to pharma/biotech companies, including Array (recently acquired by Pfizer), Ignyta (acquired by Roche) and Genentech.

About Trovagene, Inc.

Trovagene is a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutics company, taking a precision medicine approach to develop drugs that target mitosis (cell division) to treat various types of cancer, including leukemias, lymphomas and solid tumors. Trovagene has intellectual property and proprietary technology that enables the Company to analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and clinically actionable markers to identify patients most likely to respond to specific cancer therapies. Trovagene plans to continue to vertically integrate its tumor genomics technology with the development of targeted cancer therapeutics. For more information, please visit https://www.trovageneoncology.com.

