Trovata Launches New Stablecoin Service for Corporate Finance & Treasury in Partnership with Paxos

Stablecoins natively and seamlessly integrated within Trovata's platform will accrue earnings credits and offer fee-free intercompany payments to clients managing corporate cash and liquidity.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trovata, the leading digital platform for managing corporate cash and liquidity, announced the launch of CORP$, a new stablecoin service specifically designed for corporate finance and treasury. Trovata clients will now be able to access, utilize, and manage U.S.-regulated and dollar-backed stablecoins seamlessly through its user experience. The service will launch in December and focus initially on streamlining payments for settling intercompany receivables and payables. New value opportunities will drive use case expansion, including cross-border payments in 2026.

CORP$ will leverage existing stablecoin USDP issued by Paxos. Balances held in CORP$ will accrue earnings credits, which can be used to offset Trovata subscription fees and other expenses within its partner network, such as bank fees, travel costs, and cloud services.

"Trovata is perfectly positioned as the ultimate distribution layer for stablecoins in corporate finance and treasury," said Brett Turner, Founder & CEO of Trovata. "With CORP$, we're aligning the right incentives with transformative technology to offer something you simply can't get anywhere else in financial services."

Trovata has partnered with Paxos to ensure the highest standards of regulatory oversight and institutional trust. Paxos is a limited purpose trust regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services and leader in blockchain infrastructure. A large global financial services company will hold the fiat currency reserves in custody. All underlying assets will be held in cash, U.S. Treasuries, and repurchase agreements, ensuring full transparency and security.

Nick Robnett, Head of Asset Growth at Paxos, added "We're thrilled that Trovata is leveraging Paxos' stablecoins to help companies modernize and optimize their treasury operations. This partnership underscores how regulated, trusted digital dollars can power more efficient and transparent financial management."

Stablecoins as a rail to automate intercompany settlement is a use case tailor-made for corporate finance and treasury. Enterprise companies often manage hundreds of entities that transact with one another under strict legal, tax, and accounting frameworks. By digitizing these complex intercompany flows, CORP$ reduces reconciliation effort, transaction costs, and timing delays—unlocking a more efficient and scalable model for managing internal liquidity across global entities.

