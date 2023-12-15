TrovaTrip unveils 2024 Travel Trends with input from over 345,000 consumers

Group travel platform TrovaTrip partners with Creators to survey communities about potential travel plans and learn dream destinations, ideal travel budgets, and more.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrovaTrip, the first group travel platform that empowers Creators to bring their online communities offline, is thrilled to unveil the 2024 Travel Trends report. Based on insights from a robust survey of over 345,000 US-based consumers, the report offers a glimpse into the evolving landscape of travel preferences and behaviors for the entire travel industry.

"2023 was a year of big growth for TrovaTrip, and it only feels right to share the wealth of insights and inputs we collected along the way with the broader travel community," said Nick Poggi, TrovaTrip CEO and co-founder. "Our 2024 Travel Trends report is a roadmap for anyone looking to understand how social media, the Creator economy, and macroeconomic trends are driving travel demand."

Top 2024 Travel Takeaways:

  • Top Destinations: Bali takes the lead, with Alaska securing the top spot in the US. The top 5 line up is rounded out by Greece, Costa Rica, and Italy.
  • Generational Travel Trends: Millennials and Gen Z lead in travel intent (45% and 41%, respectively), emphasizing the importance of real experiences.
  • Tech & Travel: A surge in automated bookings is observed across generations, with over 70% of travelers desiring personalized interactions in a tech-driven landscape.
  • Budget Breakdown: 35% of travelers aim for a budget of $1,500 or less, 41% are willing to spend between $1,500-$3,000, and 24% are open to budgets exceeding $3,000.

"We're on a mission to help people find their community everywhere in the world," Nick added. "We know that the best way to get more people traveling and connecting is offering a range of experiences that can fit their unique preferences and budgets. We're excited to continue expanding access to travel in 2024 and beyond."

Read more from TrovaTrip, and download the full 2024 Travel Trends report here.

About TrovaTrip:

TrovaTrip is the group travel company on a mission to help people find their community, everywhere in the world — we offer a marketplace of vetted, local expert itineraries to Creators who want to bring their online communities offline and together in real life. Our platform pairs locally-based Trip Operators who abide by rigorous safety, sustainability, and local reinvestment practices with communities seeking safe, easy, and accessible group travel. Learn more and say hi trovatrip.com.

