Trove Market Appoints Jayme Powell as Chief Executive Officer

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trove Market is pleased to announce the appointment of Jayme Powell as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Powell brings a distinguished track record of leadership across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors and will lead Trove Market's next phase of growth, and innovation.

A Visionary Leader for Trove's Future

Jayme Powell is a recognized equity champion and strategic innovator whose career has centered on building inclusive, scalable solutions to complex workforce, education, and economic challenges. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of the Detroit Regional Workforce Partnership, an initiative incubated by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Detroit Regional CEO Group, where she has led initiatives connecting business, philanthropy, higher education, and government to advance economic mobility and opportunity.

Her prior experience includes leadership roles at Rocket Community Fund, where she guided education and employment strategies to expand career pathways, digital inclusion, and workforce access for Detroit-area residents. Among her accomplishments are the launch of the Motor City Contractor Fund, the Connect313 digital-equity initiative, and the Detroit Area Talent Fund—programs that have directly supported entrepreneurs, students, and small businesses across Southeast Michigan.

Powell holds a Master of Social Work with a specialization in Organizational and Community Leadership and a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University. She resides in Detroit with her wife, Andrea, and their rescue dogs, Frankie and Maple.

Strategic Goals & Vision

In her new role as CEO, Powell will lead Trove Market's mission to empower people with disabilities through inclusive, accessible e-commerce opportunities. Her priorities will include strengthening Trove's partnerships with nonprofit agencies, workforce organizations, and corporate allies while expanding marketplace access for sellers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jayme to lead Trove," said Dave and Peggy Meador, Founders of Trove Market. "Her visionary leadership, deep commitment to equity, and proven ability to unite diverse partners around a shared mission make her the ideal person to guide Trove's next chapter."

"I am honored to join Trove Market at this pivotal time," said Powell. "Trove's mission—to create economic opportunity and inclusion for entrepreneurs with disabilities—is one I deeply believe in. I look forward to building on its strong foundation and helping it reach even greater impact throughout Michigan."

About Trove Market

Trove Market is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the nation's first digital marketplace created exclusively for entrepreneurs with disabilities. Built on the belief that talent and creativity are universal, but opportunity is not, Trove provides an accessible, inclusive platform where people with disabilities can sell the products they make and the services they provide.

Through customized tools, accessible training, and ongoing mentorship, Trove helps sellers gain the skills and confidence needed to operate a successful online business. The platform integrates features designed specifically for individuals with cognitive, physical, or sensory disabilities, ensuring a barrier-free experience from storefront creation to customer fulfillment.

Trove Market also partners with disability service agencies, workforce organizations, and community-based nonprofits to create a supportive ecosystem that connects sellers with technical assistance, coaching, and marketing exposure. This collaboration fosters real economic independence while building visibility and pride among creators who have historically faced limited employment opportunities.

Beyond economic empowerment, Trove's mission is to reduce social isolation—a key determinant of health outcomes—by connecting people with disabilities to a community of peers, customers, and advocates. By transforming e-commerce into a tool for inclusion, Trove Market is redefining what it means to work, create, and thrive in today's digital economy.

The website is now open for sellers to register and launch their storefronts. All sellers should go to www.trovemarket.com and set up their own storefronts in time for the Holiday season. The site will be open for purchasers in November 2025.

