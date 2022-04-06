Trove, The Leading Content Company for Sports Cards and Collectibles, Launches Groundbreaking Sports Collectible Store Experience In The Metaverse

Three level metaverse property will offer interactive games, giveaways, original content and direct consumer purchasing channels.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trove, the premier content company for sports cards and collectibles, today launched a first of its kind sports collectible store and experience in the metaverse. The Trove Metaproperty consists of three levels which include a baseball room, football room, NFT studio and a top floor basketball court. Here, Trove aims to engage its passionate community of like-minded enthusiasts through interactive games, giveaways, live streaming breaks and other original content which will be on display throughout the virtual estate. Interactive links will also allow individuals to directly peruse and shop for desired sports cards and other collectibles.

"We've seen the collectibles market explode over the last two years and it's resulted in tons of collectors wanting to interact and connect with others at shows and shops. The world is going digital, and this is why we're creating the best spot in the metaverse to give digital collectors a special community experience," says Frank Hrelja, Head of Content for Trove.

The innovative metaverse endeavor comes on the heels of the recent launch of Trove NFT. Further, it continues the company's strategic shift into the NFT ecosystem and its mission to bring more uniquely engaging virtual experiences to the burgeoning card and collectible space by providing users with real utility and interactive content.

"We're staunch believers in the vast utility that the metaverse, NFTs and Web 3.0 has to offer," says Mat Sposta, Co-Founder of Trove. "And by launching this unique concept in the metaverse, we're able to offer sports collectible enthusiasts an immersive experience that goes way beyond your traditional brick and mortar sports card store."

While Trove's foray into the metaverse further establishes its digital footprint, the company doesn't plan to do it alone. Trove will be partnering with some of the biggest brands and platforms in the collectibles space to amplify the virtual experience of its new metaverse property. The company plans to announce its initial partnerships this summer.

