Trox and Tierney Unite to Broaden Opportunities to Expand Educational Access and Improve Learning Outcomes

PHOENIX, Ariz., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education is a powerful agent of change and access is key. That's the vision that is uniting Trox and Tierney as they announced a merger of the two companies today. The merger positions the joint organization as the most prominent and experienced education technology solutions provider in North America.

With over 80 years of collective experience in the education sector and more than 750 talented associates, Trox + Tierney will be primarily focused on providing technology to the K-12 market and addressing some of K-12's most pressing challenges – providing access to learning for students and easing the burden on educators and students when it comes to effectively communicating and collaborating in any setting. The combined organization will be led by Erez Pikar, CEO of Trox. Rob Gag, CEO, Tierney, will lead its sales organization.

"We were looking for a partner to help us better address the new and future challenges faced by educators and students and Tierney was the ideal choice," said Erez Pikar, CEO, Trox. "As a joint company with unparalleled scale, Trox + Tierney will be able to offer new skills, greater value, and improved purchasing efficiencies to districts and other organizations, as well as access to a larger network of vendors, products, and geographies."

Given the complementary geographic footprints between Trox and Tierney, the combined organization can now cover the entire U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada to better serve the education sector. Its comprehensive portfolio of products and services will provide greater selection, service and convenience in support of educators in K-12 and higher ed.

"Both Trox and Tierney share strong, values-driven cultures, which we will build upon as a unified organization," said Rob Gag, CEO, Tierney. "Our customer-first approach and deep market knowledge will enable us to bring new and innovative services and offerings to market faster, helping our customers better leverage technology to address their toughest challenges."

The Trox + Tierney merger combines two formidable and complementary technology portfolios and creates a complete suite of education-specific services, including design and installation, IT asset disposition (ITAD) and product lifecycle management, professional development, and pre- and post-deployment technical support.

Pikar said, "Together, we will make the process of operating a district or school considerably easier and enable educators to focus on what they do best – providing all students with an opportunity to succeed."

For more information about Trox, visit www.trox.com. For more information about Tierney, visit www.tierney.com.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. As North America's leading education technology provider, Trox empowers educators to confidently purchase, implement, use, and manage technology resources by using technology to address their challenges and improve the learning landscape. Trox's expansive product portfolio, combined with its deep understanding of how technology can be used to manage, teach, and learn, makes it a beloved partner to thousands of districts across the U.S. and Canada. Providing technology that is in use by over 20 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Tierney

Tierney has been a leading provider of technology solutions for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, government organizations, and corporate businesses for over 40 years. With a focus on the customer, helping teachers teach, students learn and workers work; Tierney provides a line of products, and services to support projects of any size from start to finish. Learn more at www.tierney.com.

