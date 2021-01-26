Trox Awarded the REMC SAVE Bid Contract in Support of Michigan School Districts

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology and collaboration solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the REMC SAVE Supplies, Furniture and Technology Bid Contract. This contract gives Trox the ability to meet the purchasing needs of eligible Michigan-based K-12 public, private and charter schools and higher-education institutions.

Since its establishment in 1990, REMC SAVE has helped Michigan schools save more than $1 billion by providing large-volume contracts for a variety of educational resources. Trox, a long-time REMC SAVE partner for more than ten consecutive years, was selected to participate in this latest contract effective Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022. Selection criteria includes price, product quality, customer input and satisfaction, technology changes and past experience with products.

"Technology in education has never been as important as it is today," said Nancy Corner, REMC SAVE Project Director. "More than ever, we rely on proven providers like Trox whose industry experts help ensure educators can stay on mission, and that students have the technology needed to continue learning, whether they are on or off campus. We are pleased that Trox will continue to support Michigan schools as an REMC SAVE-approved vendor."

Through the contract, Michigan schools have access to an array of products in Trox's expansive EdTech portfolio, including audio visual equipment; remote learning solutions; computing and mobile devices, peripherals and accessories; health and safety solutions; collaborative furniture and learning technologies; and software and specialized services.

"We are honored to continue our tradition of serving Michigan educators who purchase through REMC SAVE," said Jerry Scacchitti, Regional Vice President, Trox. "Our customers know they can get the most value from their investment from Trox. This assurance is critical as the focus on new hybrid and remote learning solutions continues to increase in today's education landscape."

To learn more, visit www.trox.com/remc.

