Trox Builds a State-of-the-Art Active Learning Classroom for the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy

"Student-centered, technology-rich classrooms are the future of higher education," said Greg Andrews , the university's Classrooms & AV Coordinator. "The University of Louisiana's first active learning classroom will give students more exposure to real-world experiences. Trox's expertise in the understanding of how to use technology to improve learning environments helped us create a space that fosters better communication and collaboration between teachers and their students – whether they are remote, in the classroom or a blend of both."

In active learning classrooms, instructors and student both benefit from more one-on-one interaction. Students receive immediate feedback on their coursework, as well as learn through more interaction with their peers. With seats for up to 84 students, the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy's active learning classroom is equipped with fully integrated collaboration and audio visual solutions that facilitate a flexible, engaging learning environment. A Wolfvision vSolution Matrix Multi-Screen solution enables professors and students to wirelessly share notes, presentations, project materials, team-based learning activities and other content from any laptop, smartphone, or tablet between the teacher station and 14 student collaboration tables. All tables are equipped with displays, microphones and Cynap Cores. The room also has a camera so that remote students can participate fully alongside their in-classroom peers, allowing for a first-rate immersive hybrid learning experience.

"The pharmacy program at the University of Louisiana Monroe gives students a challenging, forward-thinking education that combines classroom learning with practical application and experiential training," said Mike Logan, Regional Vice President, Trox. "The installation of its new active learning classroom is a great example of how the university is leveraging modern education technology to create cutting-edge learning environments for its students and teachers. We are honored to partner with the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy on this transformational project."

For more than 20 years, the University of Louisiana has relied on Trox to provide campus buildings with professional-grade audio visual solutions and other education technologies. Notably, Trox supported the conversion of the university's unused library, Sandel Hall, into a technological centerpiece featuring a new biology laboratory, numerous smart classrooms, an innovation center and more.

For more information, visit www.trox.com.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. As North America's leading education technology provider, Trox empowers educators to confidently purchase, implement, use, and manage technology resources by using technology to address their challenges and improve the learning landscape. Trox's expansive product portfolio, combined with its deep understanding of how technology can be used to manage, teach, and learn, makes it a beloved partner to thousands of districts across the U.S. and Canada. Providing technology that is in use by over 20 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jenni Ottum

Public Relations and Communications Manager

Trox

C: 480-231-4887

[email protected]

SOURCE Trox

Related Links

http://www.trox.com

