Trox Buyback Program Helps Schools Maximize Technology Investments by Converting Retired and End-of-Life IT Assets into Cash or Credit Toward New Devices

PHOENIX, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology serving nearly 30 million students in North America, today announced it has expanded its services offering with the Trox Buyback Program to help schools convert surplus end-of-life IT assets into cash or credit toward new devices. The Trox Buyback Program is a way for educators to put newer devices into the hands of their students by trading in end-of-lifecycle IT assets.

"We are excited to be able to provide a comprehensive set of services and capabilities for educators and IT experts," said Sarah Kydd, Chief Operating Officer, Trox. "The Buyback Program will give our customers the ability to focus on improving learning outcomes while knowing they have the best possible partner to amplify day-to-day support for all their technology."

Through the Buyback Program, Trox offers K-12 schools and higher-ed institutions access to a full suite of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services, including asset valuation, hardware packaging and removal, secure data destruction and detailed asset reporting. Trox's commitment to federal and state law compliances, environmental stewardship and providing maximum risk mitigation on behalf of educators is reflected in its R2 Certification. The company's ITAD services are certified to the highest levels, providing 100% data security on media-bearing devices. Additionally, materials that cannot be reused are responsibly recycled through Trox's zero-landfill and zero e-waste export policy, protecting educators from potential liability.

The Trox Buyback Program offers two options to help schools turn aged assets into bigger budgets:

Transaction-by-transaction basis : Trox provides condition-based quotes for devices based on their age and specifications. Every device receives a grade. Credit is then issued for future purchases through Trox.

: Trox provides condition-based quotes for devices based on their age and specifications. Every device receives a grade. Credit is then issued for future purchases through Trox. Revenue-sharing agreement: Trox collects end-of-life devices from schools throughout the year. Obsolete devices are recycled. The revenue earned by reselling working assets at Fair Market Value is shared between the school and Trox.

The Trox Buyback Program is also available to Tierney education customers. In April 2021, Trox and Tierney united to become the most prominent and experienced EdTech solutions provider in North America.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. As North America's leading education technology provider, Trox empowers educators to confidently purchase, implement, use, and manage technology resources to address their challenges and improve the learning landscape. Trox's expansive product portfolio, combined with its deep understanding of how technology can be used to manage, teach, and learn, makes it a beloved partner to thousands of districts across the U.S. and Canada. Providing technology that is in use by nearly 30 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

