Trox Launches New SHIELD Protection Program for Chromebooks and Other Mobile Devices

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading North American provider of education technology and collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of its new proprietary Trox SHIELDSM Protection Program for Chromebooks and other mobile devices.

Trox SHIELD helps educators protect their technology investment by ensuring that mobile devices and remain in circulation. Offering a zero cost of ownership guarantee for devices, Trox SHIELD extends the original manufacturer's warranty and covers accidental damage. Trox certified technicians repair damaged devices, which allows IT teams to focus on supporting students and teachers.

"Demand for Chromebooks and laptops is at an all-time high for schools. Devices that are damaged in transit puts significant strain on limited budgets and IT resources," said Sarah Kydd, Chief Operating Officer, Trox. "With many schools offering remote or blended learning, ensuring that students have working devices is more important than ever. That's why we added Trox SHIELD to our robust lifecycle management services."

Trox recently opened an 80,000-square-foot facility in Dallas where most of the repairs and shipping for U.S. customers will take place. The facility also serves as the company's lifecycle management hub for white glove, repair, maintenance and asset disposition.

"A school's investment in technology is only the start. Trox is uniquely positioned to offer the full spectrum of lifecycle management services schools need to feel assured that their assets are tracked through their entire lifespan for improved accountability and reduced costs," Kydd added.

For information about the Trox SHIELD Protection Program, visit trox.com/protection. To learn more about Trox's lifecycle management services, visit trox.com/services.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, the Trox team has partnered with educators across North America in the planning, purchasing, deployment and use of technology in pursuit of better access and improved learning outcomes for students of all ages. With a sole focus on the education market, Trox has fostered trusted relationships with school districts in the U.S and Canada and provides technology products and services used by over 20 million students every day. Learn more at www.trox.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

