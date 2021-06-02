Trox Named to CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

PHOENIX, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology serving nearly 30 million students in North America, today announced that it ranks #60 on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual compilation by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, is widely acknowledged as the industry standard for identifying IT channel organizations that earned the highest revenue in North America over the past year.

The CRN 2021 Solution Provider 500 designation arrives on the heels of a record year for the business. Trox equipped thousands of its K-12 education customers with the devices and technology needed to ensure continued learning in remote and hybrid environments throughout 2020. The growth and success realized in 2020 positioned Trox as the foremost leader in the education technology market – one of the fastest-growing economic verticals in North America.

"It is an honor to rank among the many remarkable companies that make up CRN's list," said Erez Pikar, CEO, Trox. "This was possibly due to the unbelievable work of educators last year adopting technology to make hybrid and remote learning a reality. Our hats are off to teachers and administrators across North America and we are energized to continue on our mission of partnering with educators to improve learning access and outcomes for millions of children."

In April 2021, Trox merged with Tierney to expand the combined company's geographic reach and offer even greater value and purchasing efficiencies to K-12 districts and higher-ed institutions.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. As North America's leading education technology provider, Trox empowers educators to confidently purchase, implement, use, and manage technology resources to address their challenges and improve the learning landscape. Trox's expansive product portfolio, combined with its deep understanding of how technology can be used to manage, teach, and learn, makes it a beloved partner to thousands of districts across the U.S. and Canada. Providing technology that is in use by nearly 30 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

