Trox Places No. 2416 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The annual list is widely regarded as the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, providing a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Companies on this year's Inc. 5000 list proved to be especially resilient and flexible given the unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"It's humbling to be among the top half of the 2021 Inc. 5000 honorees," said Erez Pikar, CEO, Trox. "We earned this recognition because of our unwavering commitment to our education customers, who put their trust in us to support them through a time of great uncertainty in which technology adoption was critical for continued learning. Our tremendous growth over the past year is the outcome of our drive to achieve our mission of helping educators improve access and learning outcomes for students everywhere."

The Inc. 5000 designation comes shortly after Trox was awarded the No. 56 spot on CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list, honoring the fastest-growing companies within the IT channel for significant growth and exceptional performance over the previous two years. Trox also placed No. 60 on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 list, which recognizes IT channel organizations that earned the highest revenue in North America over the past year.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. As North America's leading education technology provider, Trox empowers educators to confidently purchase, implement, use, and manage technology resources to address their challenges and improve the learning landscape. Trox's expansive product portfolio, combined with its deep understanding of how technology can be used to manage, teach, and learn, makes it a beloved partner to thousands of districts across the U.S. and Canada. Providing technology that is in use by nearly 30 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

