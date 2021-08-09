Trox Places No. 56 on CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 List for Exceptional Performance and Dedication to Education Customers

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology serving nearly 30 million students in North America, today announced that it earned the No. 56 spot on CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. Compiled annually, this prestigious ranking recognizes the fastest-growing companies within the IT channel for their significant growth and exceptional performance over the previous two years.

This designation follows on the heels of Trox's No. 60 ranking on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 list, which honors IT channel organizations that earned the highest revenue in North America over the past year.

As the world shuttered in early 2020, Trox helped thousands of K-12 schools in North America acquire technology to provide the foundation for continued learning in remote or hybrid environments. In April 2021, Trox merged with Tierney, positioning the combined company as the most prominent leader in the education technology market. Trox + Tierney now serves more than 5,200 school districts in North America.

"It's an honor to be part of CRN's elite list of fastest-growing IT channel companies," said Erez Pikar, CEO, Trox. "We owe this designation to our education partners who put their trust in us to help improve learning experiences with the use of technology. We have immense admiration for educators who remain as dedicated as ever to their calling despite the unbelievable challenges they continue to face. It's what drives us to accomplish our mission of improving access and learning outcomes for millions of students."

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. As North America's leading education technology provider, Trox empowers educators to confidently purchase, implement, use, and manage technology resources to address their challenges and improve the learning landscape. Trox's expansive product portfolio, combined with its deep understanding of how technology can be used to manage, teach, and learn, makes it a beloved partner to thousands of districts across the U.S. and Canada. Providing technology that is in use by nearly 30 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

