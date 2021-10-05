Trox Signs Exclusive Agreement to Offer Clevertouch Products Across North America

PHOENIX, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology serving nearly 30 million students in North America, today announced an expanded agreement with Boxlight (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technologies, to sell Clevertouch products across North America.

Under the terms of the agreement, Trox + Tierney will be the exclusive partner for Clevertouch K12 products in the U.S. and Canada, excluding the state of Texas. The company will offer the Clevertouch education solution suite, including Impact and Impact PLUS interactive display solutions.

"We are very in tune with the many challenges that education IT teams face in acquiring and implementing technology," said Erez Pikar, CEO, Trox + Tierney. "Our partnership will yield faster delivery of Clevertouch technology and give educators a direct avenue for feedback to improve the products they use to help boost the student learning experience."

Trox will be able to streamline the process from purchase to use, giving K12 schools more cost savings, greater availability, faster delivery times and better customer service. Trox will also expand its services to support Clevertouch products, including on-site professional demos, in-person and virtual training, technical support, and self-paced online training courses.

"We are thrilled to expand on our partnership to grow the Clevertouch brand in the U.S. and Canada," said Michael Pope, CEO and Chairman, Boxlight. "The combination of our industry-best Clevertouch solutions and the tremendous knowledge and reach of Trox + Tierney positions us for continued market penetration. Our combined goal is to empower educators with solutions to provide a rich learning environment that results in higher student achievement."

Trox and Tierney merged in April 2021 to become the most prominent and experienced K12 tech solutions provider in North America.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. As North America's leading education technology provider, Trox empowers educators to confidently purchase, implement, use, and manage technology resources to address their challenges and improve the learning landscape. Trox's expansive product portfolio, combined with its deep understanding of how technology can be used to manage, teach, and learn, makes it a beloved partner to thousands of districts across the U.S. and Canada. Providing technology that is in use by nearly 30 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

