Trox Tapped to Serve the Technology Needs of Over 300 K-12 Schools in Washington State

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology and collaboration solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a bid contract by the WSIPC Purchasing Program. Trox can now provide a multitude of high-quality technologies and services to select K-12 school districts and private schools in Washington State.

The WSIPC Purchasing Program ensures its 300-plus members have access to education technology solutions that have been vetted for their quality, relevance and value. This reduces the financial burden on the state's K-12 community – which serves more than one million students – and frees educators to focus on their mission.

"WSIPC Purchasing Program partners undergo a rigorous review to ensure they are able to competitively bid goods and services at a reasonable cost," said Marty Daybell, WSIPC Executive Director and CEO. "Trox consistently met or exceeded all program criteria to provide technology services to our members. We are pleased to welcome Trox to the Program."

Through the contract, schools will have access to Trox's diverse education technology and services portfolio, which includes:

Audio visual solutions

·Remote learning solutions

Computing solutions

Health and safety solutions

STEM and collaborative learning solutions

Software and services

"Trox has helped thousands of education institutions stretch their IT dollars by providing affordable technologies through national, state and local contracts," said Clint Knudsen, Regional Vice President, Trox. "Our industry and technology experts have served nearly 200 school districts in Washington State for more than 20 years. We're excited to have the opportunity to provide hybrid and remote learning solutions to even more K-12 districts that are purchasing through this program."

The WSIPC Purchasing Program contract bid is effective through Dec. 31, 2023. Click here to learn more. Visit www.trox.com for more information about Trox.

About Trox

Providing technology that is in use by over 20 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

