Trox Welcomes Andres Barragan as Its New Account Executive Serving School Districts and Higher Education Institutions in South Texas

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology and collaboration solutions in the United States and Canada, welcomes Andres Barragan as its latest K-12 and higher education account executive serving the Rio Grande Valley and areas surrounding Corpus Christi, Texas.

Barragan will work closely with administrative leaders from approximately 45 school districts to provide education technology and services – ranging from mobile learning devices, software, audio visual equipment, peripherals and accessories, integration and installation – to ensure their students are equipped for continuous learning, whether they are in a classroom or at home.

Barragan joined Trox in February. Most recently, Barragan taught business education and technology applications to seventh and eighth graders belonging to the Round Rock Independent School District in Texas.

"Andres' background as an educator affords him a wealth of first-hand knowledge about what types of technology teachers, students and administrators require to ensure positive outcomes despite today's unprecedented learning environment," said Joe DeSola, Regional Vice President, Trox. "I'm thrilled to welcome Andres to the Trox team and to introduce him to the community of educators in South Texas."

In addition to his role at Trox, Barragan is pursuing a master's degree in educational technology from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

"I have always had a passion for technology and the role it plays in elevating the learning experience, which is why I am proud to work for an edtech leader like Trox," Barragan said. "I look forward to supporting the schools and students in the Rio Grande Valley and surrounding communities on their education journey."

Barragan can be reached via email at [email protected] or his direct line: +1-956-898-1143.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, the Trox team has partnered with educators across North America in the planning, purchasing, deployment and use of technology in pursuit of better access and improved learning outcomes for students of all ages. With a sole focus on the education market, Trox has fostered trusted relationships with over one-third of school districts in the U.S and Canada and provides technology products and services that are in use by over 20 million students every day. Learn more about how Trox is helping educators leverage technology to create a more effective and engaging student experience at www.trox.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

