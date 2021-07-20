Trox Welcomes Brian Schreiber, Regional Vice President, to Its Sales Leadership Team

PHOENIX, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology serving nearly 30 million students in North America, today announced that Brian Schreiber has joined as Regional Vice President of Sales, covering Trox's Central U.S. territory.

Schreiber joins the company during a time of unprecedented growth. Trox, which merged with Tierney in April 2021, is now the most prominent K-12 EdTech solutions provider in the U.S. and Canada. The company debuted at #60 on CRN's prestigious 2021 Solution Provider 500 list – widely considered the industry standard for identifying IT channel organizations that earned the highest revenue over the past year.

"Bringing on top talent is a priority for us during this stage of accelerated growth. Brian's proven sales leadership experience is a great fit for the role of Regional Vice President of Sales for the Central U.S. Trox recognizes that this territory offers a lot of potential to further expand our geographical coverage," said Terra Norine, Senior Vice President of Sales, Trox.

Schreiber is responsible for developing strategic sales plans that support the needs of school districts in his region. He brings more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience in varied industries that include hospitality, industrial technology and healthcare. Most recently, Schreiber served as the Division Manager at Medline Industries. Prior to that, he was the National Sales Director + Revenue Management at Uline Inc., a leading distributor of industrial supplies.

"Trox is at the forefront of helping educators redefine education through technology," Schreiber said. "It's an incredible opportunity to join a company on a strong growth trajectory and with a great team in place. I'm looking forward to helping Trox accomplish its mission of improving access and learning outcomes for students of all ages."

To learn more, visit www.trox.com.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. Providing technology that is in use by nearly 30 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits. Learn more at www.trox.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jenni Ottum

Public Relations Manager, Trox

C: 480-231-4887

[email protected]

SOURCE Trox

Related Links

http://www.trox.com

