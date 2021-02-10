Trox Welcomes Randy Hill as New Chief Technology Officer

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology and collaboration solutions, today announced that Randy Hill has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

A seasoned IT professional with more than 30 years of technology experience in varied industries, Hill joins Trox at a time of unprecedented growth. Hill has dedicated his career to spearheading large-scale ERP implementations and building IT infrastructure, which will be invaluable as Trox transforms its technology systems to pave the way for continued expansion.

"This year marks a pivotal point in Trox's journey to become a transformative force in education. Now more than ever, we are poised to play a leading role in broadening access to education and improving learning," said Trox CEO Erez Pikar. "Fundamental to our growth strategy is enhancing our enterprise IT strategy, data analytics and systems integrations to keep pace with our growing business."

Most recently, Hill served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Community Intervention Services where he oversaw IT at multiple behavioral health organizations across the U.S. Hill earned a bachelor's degree in computer information systems and accounting from Texas State University and an MBA from Central Michigan University.

"Strategic IT planning and execution for companies in high-growth industries is my passion," Hill said. "Education is now very much on the map as it relates to technology and Trox is on the forefront of this evolution. I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise to Trox to help it achieve its growth goals in 2021 and beyond."

Hill is the latest addition to Trox's executive team, which welcomed Sean Minner to the newly appointed role of Chief Human Resource Officer in December.

