Trox Welcomes Sean Minner as Newly Appointed Chief Human Resource Officer

PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology and collaboration solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced that Sean Minner has joined the company as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO).

An accomplished HR professional with more than 25 years of experience, Minner will be responsible for developing and executing a scalable HR strategy that supports the Trox's overall business plan and the needs of its employees. Minner will provide direction and lead efforts related to organizational development, company culture, succession planning, talent acquisition and management, professional development and mergers and acquisitions.

"The new CHRO role at Trox is an important addition to our team with our expanding business needs and the explosive growth that our company realized this year," said Erez Pikar, Trox CEO. "Sean brings to Trox a wealth of experience in developing high-performing, engaged workforces. We are looking forward to his leadership to ensure our workforce is achieving its full potential as Trox continues to evolve."

Minner has deep and broad experience building HR infrastructure and organizational effectiveness for hyper-growth companies in industries that include education, health care and technology. He most recently served as CHRO at BASIS.ed and BASIS Education Ventures, which manages a dynamic network of tuition-free, open-enrollment public charter schools.

"In our current environment, the role of technology in education has never been more important," Minner said. "In addition to working alongside this talented and passionate team, I'm excited to be a part of Trox's mission to improve learning and make it more accessible."

Minner holds a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources from Strayer University and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Communications from Ohio State University. He is also a certified member of the Society of Human Resource Management.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, the Trox team has partnered with educators across North America in the planning, purchasing, deployment and use of technology in pursuit of better access and improved learning outcomes for students of all ages. With a sole focus on the education market, Trox has fostered trusted relationships with over one-third of school districts in the U.S and Canada and provides technology products and services used by over 20 million students every day. Learn more at www.trox.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

