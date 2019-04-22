Troxell Announces AJ Flores As Its New Account Executive For The Dallas/Fort Worth Territory

PHOENIX, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Troxell, a national leader in education technology & collaboration solutions for more than 60 years, is happy to announce AJ Flores as the new Account Executive for the Dallas/Fort Worth Territory. He will work closely with schools in his area as they focus on their education technology needs and initiatives for the new school year. AJ is taking over the territory from Warren Dillon, who recently departed the company.

"I am beyond excited to be a part of the Troxell team," said AJ Flores, "I look forward to working with the schools in the DFW area as I help them create classrooms and learning spaces that teachers want to teach in, and students want to learn in."

"The Southwest Team at Troxell is excited to welcome a new team member, AJ Flores," said Joe De Sola, Regional Vice President of Troxell's Southwest Territory. "AJ will be the Account Executive covering accounts in the North, West, and East regions of Texas. AJ has a wide array of sales experiences with his previous employers. This vast experience will serve him well when he hits the street evangelizing all the technology offerings Troxell has to offer. Welcome to the team AJ!"

AJ graduated from Texas Tech University in 2012 with a degree in Communication Studies. After graduation, he moved back home to San Antonio where he started working for Enterprise Rent-A-Car and then became an Oil & Gas recruiter. Before coming to Troxell, he spent the last 3 years in Technology Industry as a Business Consultant with a focus in Cloud.

You may contact AJ Flores at his office phone: 469-445-1366, his mobile phone: 469-540-9555, and his email: aj.flores@trox.com.

About Troxell

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Troxell is the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher ed. With 65 offices nationwide, they combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. Find a location near you.

For Press Inquiries Contact: Raigan Irwin-McCabe, VP of Marketing

SOURCE Troxell

Related Links

http://www.troxellsolutions.com

