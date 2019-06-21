Troxell Announces Bill Walter As Its New Account Executive For The Illinois Territory

PHOENIX, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Troxell, a national leader in education technology & collaboration solutions for more than 60 years, is proud to announce Bill Walter as the new Account Executive for the Illinois Territory. He will work closely with school districts primarily in the North and North East Region of Illinois. His territory will also touch the Central and Western regions of the state. Bill's primary focus will be assisting district leaders in implementing the best solutions for their educational technology needs and initiatives. Bill is taking over the territory from Michelle Eddy.

"We are all really excited to see what Bill brings to the table, given his background in K-12," said Mark Barber, Troxell's Senior Vice President of Sales. "I am happy to introduce him to educators in Illinois. I am confident he will have a tremendous impact here."

Bill Walter comes to Troxell as a new Account Executive with over 25 successful years in the K-12 industry in Illinois working for various publishers, software companies, and education start-ups. Bill will use his extensive experience and background to introduce and grow the various solutions Troxell offers from 1:1 to campus safety.

"I'm delighted to join the Troxell team," said Bill Walter. "I am looking forward to assisting districts as they build innovative classrooms of tomorrow – today!"

You may contact Bill Walter at his direct line, 847-961-0249 or his email, bill.walter@trox.com

About Troxell

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Troxell is the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher ed. With 65 offices nationwide, we combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. Find a location near you.

For Press Inquiries Contact: Raigan Irwin-McCabe, VP of Marketing

SOURCE Troxell

Related Links

http://www.troxellsolutions.com

