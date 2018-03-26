Troxell Announces Christie Archer As Its New Account Executive For The Virginia Territory

"I often say: 'Dream as big as you can dream'," said Christie Archer. "It is an exciting time in education – a time when big dreams, plans, and goals are essential to meeting the changing needs of today's learners. I look forward to being a resource to school districts in Virginia and helping them meet the needs of their students by providing them with the best technological solutions at the best prices."

"We are excited to have Christie on board!" said Dottie Stewart, Regional Vice President of Troxell's Northeast Territory. "She comes to us with extensive leadership experience in helping schools transform and push to utilize technology in new and effective ways. Her consultative approach will be a great addition to our northeast team."

Christie has over 15 years of experience working in the education field as a teacher, as a library media specialist, and as a technology integrator. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a Master's in Education from Longwood University. Before coming to Troxell, she taught at a middle school in Virginia. Christie understands the needs and the challenges that schools face and looks forward to assisting school districts as they enhance their learning spaces for 21st century students.

You may contact Christie Archer at her office number: (804) 530-3314, her mobile number: (804) 762-3116, and her email: Christie.Archer@trox.com.

About Troxell

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Troxell is the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher ed. With 65 offices nationwide, we combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. Find a location near you.

