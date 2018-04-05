Troxell Announces Cody Faas As Its New Account Executive For The Oklahoma Territory

"The Southwest Region Team for Troxell is proud to introduce Cody Faas as the new Account Executive for Oklahoma," said Joe De Sola, Regional Vice President of Troxell's Southwest Territory. "Cody and his enthusiasm are a welcome asset for the Troxell team. Oklahoma is an unpenetrated market where Cody is expected to build new relationships with school districts and their technology and education professionals. We are excited to see the next stage of Cody's career prosper with Troxell."

Cody graduated from California State University, Fullerton in 2015 with a degree in Business Administration. Shortly after graduating he moved to the Oklahoma City area. Cody spent the past two and a half years with the Oklahoma Insurance Department and Oklahoma Tax Commission in Analyst roles. He also has five years of computer and AV technology experience with multiple retailers such as Best Buy, Fry's Electronics, Circuit City, and MicroCenter in various roles.

You may contact Cody Faas at his office phone: 405-296-3006, his mobile phone: 405-323-7526, and his email Cody.Faas@trox.com.

About Troxell

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Troxell is the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher ed. With 65 offices nationwide, we combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. Find a location near you.

