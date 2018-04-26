Troxell Announces Heidi Griffith As Its New Account Executive For The Southern Florida Territory

"I'm so excited to be a part of this amazing company," said Heidi Griffith. "Technology integration into classrooms has been a real passion for me. I look forward to working with the South Florida districts to provide resources that build classrooms that students want to learn in."

"We are excited to have Heidi join the Southeast team," said Randy Duet-Champagne, Regional Vice President of Troxell's Southeast Territory. "She is the perfect person for this role with experience as a teacher, and in her previous roles that brought education technology to school districts. Heidi is already connected with some of the educators and technology directors she will be working with at the district level in her new role. I am confident she will be an asset to both Troxell and her school districts".

Heidi Griffith has over 10 years' experience working in Colorado and Florida school districts, and 17 years' experience at technology education companies in professional development, sales support and sales. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from University of Northern Colorado and a Master's Degree in Educational Technology and Research from Florida Atlantic University. Before Troxell, Heidi was working with school districts to integrate online content into the classroom for student success. She understands the needs and challenges schools face and looks forward to assisting school districts enhance their learning spaces for 21st century students.

You may contact Heidi Griffith at her office phone: (954) 746-4831, her mobile phone: (954) 401-0174, and her email: Heidi.Griffith@trox.com.

About Troxell

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Troxell is the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher ed. With 65 offices nationwide, we combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. Find a location near you.

For Press Inquiries Contact: Raigan Irwin-McCabe, VP of Marketing

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/troxell-announces-heidi-griffith-as-its-new-account-executive-for-the-southern-florida-territory-300636827.html

SOURCE Troxell

Related Links

http://www.troxellsolutions.com

