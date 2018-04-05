Troxell Announces Ryan Paddock As Its New Account Executive For The Orange County Territory

"I look forward to being an advocate for a brighter future for all students through the use of technology in the classroom," said Ryan Paddock. "Building a successful future begins with what happens in the classroom today and I am excited to present this technology to all educators and technology professionals I meet."

"We are fortunate to have Ryan join the Troxell family," said Clint Knudsen, Regional Vice President of Troxell's West Territory. "Whether it be as a business owner or sales executive, he is a true professional who has demonstrated excellence throughout his career. We are confident he will be a valued partner and trusted advisor to the educators of Orange County."

Ryan is originally from South Africa. He holds a degree and has a background in law. He later married and moved to California where he founded, built, and sold a successful business. Most recently he was a national top performer for Expeditors, a global logistics company, where he sold logistics software and technology.

You may contact Ryan Paddock at his office phone: 951-699-5066, his mobile phone: 818-480-8628, and his email Ryan.Paddock@trox.com.

About Troxell

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Troxell is the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher ed. With 65 offices nationwide, we combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. Find a location near you.

