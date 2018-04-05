Troxell Announces Ryan Paddock As Its New Account Executive For The Orange County Territory

PHOENIX, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Troxell, a national leader in education technology & collaboration solutions for more than 60 years, is happy to announce Ryan Paddock as the new Account Executive for the Orange County Territory in Southern California. He will work closely with schools to assist them with their education technology needs and initiatives. Ryan is taking over the territory from Jourdan Finch, who recently departed the company.
"I look forward to being an advocate for a brighter future for all students through the use of technology in the classroom," said Ryan Paddock. "Building a successful future begins with what happens in the classroom today and I am excited to present this technology to all educators and technology professionals I meet."
"We are fortunate to have Ryan join the Troxell family," said Clint Knudsen, Regional Vice President of Troxell's West Territory. "Whether it be as a business owner or sales executive, he is a true professional who has demonstrated excellence throughout his career. We are confident he will be a valued partner and trusted advisor to the educators of Orange County."
Ryan is originally from South Africa. He holds a degree and has a background in law. He later married and moved to California where he founded, built, and sold a successful business. Most recently he was a national top performer for Expeditors, a global logistics company, where he sold logistics software and technology.
You may contact Ryan Paddock at his office phone: 951-699-5066, his mobile phone: 818-480-8628, and his email Ryan.Paddock@trox.com.
About Troxell
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Troxell is the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher ed. With 65 offices nationwide, we combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. Find a location near you.
For Press Inquiries Contact: Raigan Irwin-McCabe, VP of Marketing
