Troxell Announces Steven Houser As Its New Account Executive For The Los Angeles Territory

"I am excited to be part of the Troxell team again and to apply my years of experience and knowledge to provide schools with the best current education technology solutions on the market," said Steven Houser. "I look forward to helping children enhance their learning through the implementation and use of technology in their schools."

"We are pleased to welcome Steven back to the Troxell family," said Clint Knudsen, Regional Vice President of Troxell's West Territory. "He is a well-respected and proven professional in the industry. We are confident our Los Angeles County clientele will enjoy the partnership with Steven as he provides cutting edge solutions for their classroom technology needs."

With a background and education in Audio/Video engineering, Steven Houser was previously a top Account Executive for Troxell, serving schools in the Inland Empire for over 18 years. He left for the experience of working with ELMO, a major education technology manufacturer and Troxell partner, for the last three years and has returned to Troxell to provide excellent service to K-12 schools and Higher Education institutes in the greater Los Angeles area.

You may contact Steven Houser at his office phone: 818-614-3192, his mobile phone: 323-333-4285, and his email address: steven.houser@trox.com.

About Troxell

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Troxell is the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher ed. With 65 offices nationwide, we combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. Find a location near you.

