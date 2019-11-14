Troxell-CDI Announces Alicia Barnes As Its New Account Executive For The Southeast Texas Territory

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Troxell-CDI, a national leader in education technology and collaboration solutions for a combined 100 years, is proud to announce Alicia Barnes as the Account Executive for the Southeast Texas Territory, based out of Houston. She will work closely with school districts to provide hands-on consultation and innovative education technology solutions, helping educators create engaging and collaborative classroom environments where students are excited to learn every day.

"Alicia Barnes' experience working as a Senior Project Manager for an AV integration company and as a classroom teacher gives her the tools to be a valuable resource to the school districts in her territory. We are excited to have her join our Troxell-CDI team," said Joe De Sola, Troxell-CDI's Regional Vice President of the Central Region.

While Alicia's experience includes designing and installing AV systems including sound, video, and lighting, her passion for technology began as an enthusiastic 12-year-old and continued through high school and college. She has seen the advancement of technology from tube displays to LED video walls, and everything in between. Currently Alicia is working on her Master's in Business Administration, giving her an understanding of the business side of education technology, schools, and corporate structures.

"I am thrilled to join Troxell-CDI," said Alicia Barnes. "My experience in designing and managing AV system installations along with my past role as a Technical Director and Teacher in a Phoenix Arizona school district help me uniquely understand the point of view of technology directors and the needs of teachers inside the classroom. I am excited to help educators bring innovative technology to their students."

You may contact Alicia Barnes on her direct line at 281-507-1528 or email, alicia.barnes@trox.com.

About Troxell-CDI

Troxell-CDI, North America's leading ed-tech solution powerhouse is an end-to-end solution provider for K-12 and Higher Ed committed to helping educators achieve better learning outcomes. Their full breadth of technology solutions has made it easier for educators to choose, purchase, finance, deploy, maintain, and refresh classroom technologies. With over 175 account executives servicing over 70 million students in 50 states, Puerto Rico, DC and Canada, we combine large-scale purchasing power from 500 vendors in 15 high-interest categories with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. For more information, visit https://www.troxellsolutions.com/.

For Press Inquiries Contact: Raigan Irwin-McCabe, VP of Marketing

SOURCE Troxell-CDI

Related Links

https://www.troxellsolutions.com/

