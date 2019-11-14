Troxell-CDI Announces Brian Morton As Its New Account Executive For The Northern New Jersey Territory

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Troxell-CDI, a national leader in education technology and collaboration solutions for a combined 100 years, is proud to announce Brian Morton as the Account Executive for the Northern New Jersey Territory. He will work closely with school districts to assist them with their education technology needs and initiatives, providing students with engaging and collaborative learning environments to improve student outcomes. Brian is taking over the territory from Bob Bennett, who recently departed the company.

"Brian Morton is a welcome addition to our team. His experience with educational technology and his passion for customer service will serve him well with the highly consultative approach we take here at our company. We are excited to have him join our Troxell-CDI family," said Jerry Scacchitti, Troxell-CDI's Regional Vice President of the Northeast Region.

Brian's previous experience comes from working as a District Sales Manager for Brother International, spearheading their SMB and B2B initiative. He covered 8 states ranging from New Jersey and New York to West VA and Ohio. Brian is a graduate of Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey with a bachelor's degree in Communications and a minor in Psychology, with a separate program certificate in Leadership.

"I am thrilled to join the Troxell-CDI team," said Brian Morton. "Born and raised in New Jersey, I have a keen interest in the success of all students throughout the state. It is important to me to provide the best, innovative technology solutions that best help educators prepare students for their future careers by learning 21st century skills."

You may contact Brian Morton on his direct line at 973-934-9288 or email, brian.morton@trox.com.

About Troxell-CDI

Troxell-CDI, North America's leading ed-tech solution powerhouse is an end-to-end solution provider for K-12 and Higher Ed committed to helping educators achieve better learning outcomes. Their full breadth of technology solutions has made it easier for educators to choose, purchase, finance, deploy, maintain, and refresh classroom technologies. With over 175 account executives servicing over 70 million students in 50 states, Puerto Rico, DC and Canada, we combine large-scale purchasing power from 500 vendors in 15 high-interest categories with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. For more information, visit https://www.troxellsolutions.com/.

For Press Inquiries Contact: Raigan Irwin-McCabe, VP of Marketing

SOURCE Troxell-CDI

Related Links

http://www.troxellsolutions.com

