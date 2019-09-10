Troxell-CDI Announces Jerry Scacchitti As Its New Regional Vice President For The Northeast And Central Regions

PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Troxell-CDI, a national leader in education technology and collaboration solutions for a combined 100 years, is proud to announce Jerry Scacchitti as the Regional Vice President for the Northeast and Central Regions. He will work closely with his team of Account Executives to focus on providing consultation and innovative technology solutions to school districts to improve classroom learning and student outcomes.

"Jerry Scacchitti's extensive career in the K-12 industry spans over 20 years. We are excited to have him join the Troxell-CDI family," said Mark Barber, Troxell-CDI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "The breadth of Jerry's experience in the ed-tech industry will serve him well as he leads his team of Account Executives."

Jerry began his career as a Mathematics Teacher in Rochester, NY. After leaving the classroom, he took a position as an Assessment Consultant working with teachers/administrators to understand tests results and assessment best practices. He worked in various roles for companies such as HMH, Pearson, Renaissance Learning, and most recently as the New York State District Sales Manager at McGraw-Hill Education. Jerry received his A.S. in Physics from Monroe Community College in Rochester, and his B.A in Mathematics from The State University of New York at Geneseo.

"I am extremely excited to join the Troxell-CDI team," said Jerry Scacchitti. "I have a wide range of experience implementing instructional technology and working with districts across the country on how to best utilize technology in the 21st century classroom, making this is a perfect fit with Troxell-CDI's solutions portfolio."

You may contact Jerry Scacchitti at his direct line, 800-352-7912 x7000 or his email, jerry.scacchitti@trox.com.

