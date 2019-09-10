Troxell-CDI Announces Michael Logan As Its New Regional Vice President For The Southeast Region

PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Troxell-CDI, a national leader in education technology and collaboration solutions for a combined 100 years, is proud to announce Michael Logan as the Regional Vice President for the Southeast Region. He will work closely with his team of Account Executives to focus on providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to improve classroom learning and student outcomes.

"With Mike Logan's years of experience in the AV industry and K-12 space, we are all really excited to bring him to the Troxell-CDI family," said Mark Barber, Troxell-CDI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "I am confident his passion for education technology will motivate and have a tremendous impact on his team and he will be a great leader to his Account Executives."

Mike comes to Troxell-CDI with over 20 successful years in the AV industry and K-12 space, dating back to his work during his college career. He found his true passion in sales after working as a rental and staging technician, an installer, and a design engineer. Mostly recently, Mike was the Regional Vice President for Zaner-Bloser, a curriculum publisher specialized in early literacy. He earned his Bachelor's of Divinity from Anderson Theological Seminary and was also a Dale Carnegie coach.

"I am excited to join the Troxell-CDI team," said Mike Logan. "I am looking forward to working with my Account Executives in assisting school districts reach their goals as they create innovative learning environments for their students!"

You may contact Mike Logan at his direct line, 800-352-7912 x6000 or his email, mike.logan@trox.com.

About Troxell-CDI

Troxell-CDI, North America's leading ed-tech solution powerhouse is an end-to-end solution provider for K-12 and Higher Ed committed to helping educators achieve better learning outcomes. Their full breadth of technology solutions has made it easier for educators to choose, purchase, finance, deploy, maintain, and refresh classroom technologies. With over 175 account executives servicing over 70 million students in 50 states, Puerto Rico, DC and Canada, we combine large-scale purchasing power from 500 vendors in 15 high-interest categories with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. For more information, visit https://www.troxellsolutions.com/.

