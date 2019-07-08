Troxell Communications and CDI Technologies Announce Merger Creating an Education Technology Solutions Powerhouse

Merged company to be named Troxell-CDI, will provide expanded product and service offerings, enhanced sales coverage and support across the US & Canada, and a broader portfolio of leading vendors and partners. Troxell-CDI provides an unmatched local market presence that understands evolving technology needs and delivers the right solutions to Education customers.

PHOENIX, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CDI Technologies, the leading provider of recertified technology, white glove services and device lifecycle management to the North American Education vertical, and Troxell Communications, the leading end-to-end solution provider of technology solutions for Education in the US, announced that the companies merged today. Troxell-CDI will become the premier Education Technology Solutions Provider servicing North America .

The merged company will leverage scale, synergies and a broader portfolio of product offerings and classroom technologies from over 500 vendors to better service students and educators. It will bring together over 175 experienced sales professionals to service over 70 million students in 50 states, Puerto Rico, DC and Canada, and aims to bring its customer-led, best of breed education solutions to every educational institution across North America.

The combined Troxell-CDI technology products and services portfolio comprises over 15 high-interest categories. This together with plans for increased investment in developing and introducing exciting new Education technology solutions will greatly expand the number of solutions available to customers.

Troxell-CDI Technology Products and Services Portfolio

STEM/Makerspace Technologies Installation and Integration Services Audio-Visual (Projectors, Large Format Displays) Warranty and Protection Services New Devices White Glove Services Recertified Devices Finance and Leasing Programs Wireless Connectivity/Software Applications EDTech-as-a-Service Peripherals/Accessories Buy-back and end of life Programs Collaborative Furniture Asset Management software Professional Development Security and Campus Safety solutions

"CDI and Troxell are extremely complementary and together create a powerhouse in the Education Technology space," said CDI CEO, Erez Pikar. "This merger expands the depth and breadth of our offering, doubles our sales reach and support into the Education space, and establishes a scalable platform for future growth."

"Both companies share a commitment to inspiring and forming long-term relationships with educators at the local level, which in some cases span over 50 years. We believe that Troxell-CDI will enable us to offer a broader portfolio of leading brands and end-to-end technology solutions, and deliver an even higher level of personalized service and value to our customers." said Mike Ruprich, Troxell CEO.

Troxell-CDI will be headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The merged organization will be led by Erez Pikar as CEO. Mike Ruprich will continue to play an important role in the integration of the two companies and will shift to a governance role serving on the Board of Directors.

The merger is supported by several positive trends in the education market including: 1) Technology becoming a more meaningful partner to educators in the classroom, 2) Continued deployment of mobile devices in education with the goal of one device per student, and 3) the preference of educators to work with a trusted 3rd party technology provider who can deliver an end-to-end experience supported at the local level.

Both companies have a long history of helping educators use technology to engage students and achieve better learning outcomes. As trusted partners, they have made it easier for educators to choose, purchase, finance, deploy, maintain and refresh classroom technologies. This merger will enable Troxell-CDI to combine forces and further this mission.

About CDI Technologies

CDI Technologies, incorporated as CDI Computer Dealers Inc., has been selling IT hardware and software solutions to schools since 1981. CDI's mission is to simplify the purchase process and support educators by deploying proven, best-in-class technology, backed by lifecycle support and training. Its classroom-ready ecosystems empower educators to connect students to a love of learning and a lifetime of achievement. For more information, visit https://cditechnologies.com/

About Troxell Communications

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Troxell is the nation's leading end-to-end solution provider for technology and collaborative solutions in K-12 and higher education. With a national field presence, they combine large-scale purchasing power with the high-touch, consultative approach of a local specialist. For more information, visit https://www.troxellsolutions.com/

